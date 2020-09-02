Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

What do you gift someone these days? Coming up with creative ideas for great gifts has never been easy, but there’s definitely an extra element of challenge this year. Even gift cards aren’t as reliable as they used to be!

It helps when you start by thinking more of concepts than ideas themselves. That way, when you do spot something specific, you’ll already know it checks off all of your boxes. How about something comfy? Everyone loves comfort. Okay, now what is something everyone needs this year? Something you seriously can’t go wrong with? Face masks, of course! With these two things in mind, all of your gifting woes will soon disappear — especially when you spot this Jessica Simpson set!

Get the Jessica Simpson Slipper Socks With Washable Face Mask Set starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This perfect little set comes with one pair of sherpa slipper socks and one protective face mask. It’s a can’t-lose duo, especially this year. Need matching gifts for your bridesmaids at your intimate wedding? Voila. This set is inexpensive, but massively adorable, and now you can all match (apart from the dresses)!

First in this set are the slipper socks. They’re plush inside and out; there isn’t a hard piece to be found here. They’re lightweight and more flexible than a regular pair of slippers, and they’re cuter than most too, thanks to their metallic strand accents and knot and pom pom detail on the vamp. As a bonus, they also have an anti-slip sole — so next time you’re running to the door when you realize your latest online purchase has been delivered, you won’t wipe out on the hardwood floor!

Get the Jessica Simpson Slipper Socks With Washable Face Mask Set starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

As for the leopard print mask, you’ll breathe easy knowing it’s made of 100% cotton. Like, literally, because cotton is a breathable fabric. It’s soft and comfy too — and washable, so you can reuse it again and again! This mask reaches up over the nose and scoops a little under the chin, and it even has an adjustable nose piece. Still need to perfect that fit? No problem. Just use the adjustable sliders on the ear loops!

The slipper socks come in either pink or grey, while the mask remains the same in both sets. Just pick your color and then pick your size. There are only two! Small/Medium is for anyone with a foot size of six to eight, while Large/X-Large is for anyone size 8.5 to 10!

Get the Jessica Simpson Slipper Socks With Washable Face Mask Set starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Jessica Simpson here and see all of Amazon’s current Daily Deals here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!