In Stock Now: This 3-Pack of Masks Is 26% Off and Ships Fast

Looking for some face masks? Whether you haven’t purchased any yet or your current order is going to take two more months to ship, it’s time to do something about it. Any time we step out into a public setting right now, we should be wearing some sort of cloth face covering, and the sooner you can get one, the better!

But know what’s even better than getting one? Getting three! We were thrilled to find this three-pack not only in stock at Amazon, but on sale for 26% off. It ships out fast too. Faster than almost everything else we’ve seen. And shipping is free! Order a pack today and you could have it in as little as a week!

Get the 3-Pack of Aihomi Black Cotton Face Shields (originally $30) for just $22 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

These masks are made of 100% cotton, making them skin-friendly and comfortable, as well as breathable. They have two layers of protection and are ideal for anyone to use. They have a solid black design too, so style-wise, they’re suitable for any and everybody!

While we’ve seen some people walking around with masks pulled down beneath their noses or hanging off their ear, this one makes it easy to follow guidelines. It will sit comfortably on your face, covering both the nose and the mouth as it should — and the soft loops won’t hurt your ears the way other bands do!

These masks can be washed either by machine or by hand, and they won’t take long to dry. Each one can be washed and reused 30 times, so this discounted pack will actually get you 90 uses! Just remember to wash after any time you use it, whether you’re picking up groceries, delivering food or running any other essential errand. It’s great for when you’re in a dusty area, dealing with harsh winds or want to protect your face from the sun’s aging rays too!

Never put a mask on anyone under the age of two or anyone who is unconscious or unable to remove the mask easily on their own. Also be careful to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth when removing it, and to immediately wash your hands after. And remember, just because you’re wearing gloves doesn’t mean those gloves can’t also spread germs! Don’t touch your face with them on, keep up with social-distancing and pick up this pack of masks today!

