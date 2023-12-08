Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you simply have to go out in the biting cold, you’d better make sure you’re properly bundled up. It can get downright freezing this time of year, so you want to guarantee you’re dressed appropriately. But as important as it is to stay warm, you also want to look good. Guess what? There’s actually a way to do both — seriously!

If you mean business about keeping nice and cozy even when the weather gets dangerously cold, you’re going to need more than a light jacket. In fact, heavy duty layers are required. You’ll want breathable fabrics, and you’re going to want a hood too.

Luckily, there’s a relatively affordable way to get all that in one package — and you can find it right now at Lolë Life.

The Lolë Life Aubrey Insulated Jacket is a three-in-one garment that’s crafted with an outer shell that’s designed to dry quickly. It’s also waterproof and water repellent in case you find yourself out in the rain, sleet or snow. Inside, the liner is crafted from Thermore recycled polyester insulation that will keep you warm even in -10 °C temperatures. Plus, its relaxed fit is stylish and comfortable, with an adjustable waist and two-way zipper. It also comes complete with a removal hood to keep your head warm!

You won’t need to double-up on a hoodie or jacket beneath this attractive jacket, thanks to its Ecodown vegan insulation either. Plus, it comes in two fashion-forward colors: Oyster and Olive. Both look fantastic and move with your body for a versatile look that will go with just about anything.

Most importantly, the coat is less than $300, which is a steal considering how expensive other lesser designs currently go for. With that in mind, there’s a lot to love about it, especially when you can get it for just $272 right now. That’s 50% off from its normal price of $543!

It should come as no surprise that shoppers absolutely love this coat, enthusiastically rating it 5 stars at Lolë Life. One buyer raved about it, saying the piece was “exactly what they wanted.” They wrote “Love my new coat/jacket! Purchasing was a breeze & excellent price, will be a repeat customer.”

If you live somewhere where you need to survive brutal winters or have a lengthy commute in the cold to get to your job each day, you’ll know exactly why a reliable go-to coat like this is such an important purchase to make. And when you can save this much money, it’s certainly a no-brainer.

There’s no real reason to skip out on this luxe coat that will make sure you remain warm and toasty all winter long. It comes in sizes XS through XL, so you’ve got plenty of options too. Investing in your coziness is always a wise move!

