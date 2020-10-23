These Top-Rated Leggings Have a Hidden Pocket — And a Seriously Sweet Price

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have to say, we’ve tried the whole “real pants” thing and we are just not the biggest fans. We’re not going out of our way to hold up a foam finger and sound off a vuvuzela in honor of stiff jeans and stuffy trousers. It’s not worth it. On most days, we’d much rather keep things comfy and cool, especially if we’re at home!

Of course, leggings are going to be a top choice here — but not just any leggings. You want a pair that doesn’t just lay against your legs (and sag at the knees), but flatters your figure and boosts your confidence. Even better if they can enhance your workouts and muscle recovery. Whether you’re lounging, working or working out, you need a pair like these IUGA leggings to help you do it right!

Get the IUGA High-Waisted Leggings with Inner Pocket starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

These leggings are number one bestsellers on Amazon. They’re super soft, and the material has four-way stretch plus compression. They’re designed to be moisture-wicking too, making them a wonderful choice for when you’re planning to break a sweat. And we know you’re all wondering: Are they see-through? Put those worries to rest — these babies should be squat-proof!

These leggings have a high-rise fit with a wide waistband, offering tummy control while lifting up your booty. One of the best features, however, is hidden inside that waistband. Over on the front of the left hip, you’ll find a hidden pocket the perfect size for keys or other small essentials!

These leggings have become a must for working from home comfortably — something many of us have struggled to do this year. They’re also a much better choice than sweats (or no pants at all) during a Zoom meeting. You never know when you might have to stand up mid-meeting, so it’s best to be prepared!

There are currently 13 variations available of these leggings. There are a whole bunch of different colors to choose from, from Black to Carnation Purple, but there are even a couple of cropped options too, should you prefer a capri length or want to stock up for all seasons. Whether you’re snuggling up on the couch, candle lit and cocoa made, or heading out for a jog come spring, you’re going to want these leggings by your side!

