It’s not about the pasta — but it is about the pool party! Grab your Pumptini and get ready for some fun in the sun, because Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is breaking down his summer essentials exclusively for Us Weekly.

The DJ/producer, who is currently filming for the next season of the Bravo reality series, recently partnered with Malibu on a new music video with Jax (the singer, not the former no. 1 guy in the group). Check out James’ cameo in this remix of “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” here!

In honor of this summertime anthem, James shared his top pool party picks with Us. Keep scrolling to shop his favorite finds!

Funboy Giant Inflatable Luxury Chaise Lounger Pool Float

“A ginormous pool float is one of my favorite things for the summer and Funboy makes the coolest ones by far,” James exclusively told Us Weekly. “Floating on this gives main character energy for sure.”

Was $119 On Sale: $102 You Save 14% See It!

Eco Soul 100% Compostable, Disposable Party Cups

“For larger gatherings, it’s just not realistic (or safe) to do proper glassware, especially around a pool. This is an eco-friendly option that is made from plants and free of harsh chemicals and completely compostable – made from sustainable corn starch.”

$32.00 See It!

Bose SoundLink Portable Bluetooth Speaker

“Most importantly, it’s water-resistant so cannonball splashes are no match. Plus, it’s sleek, has amazing sounds and has a long battery life. I love playing some mixes for friends and seeing how the vibes flow — helps me think through my sets.”

Was $329 On Sale: $249 You Save 24% See It!

2 Pack Rechargeable Pool Lights

“When the party moves from day to night, you always need great lighting. Pool lights with various color options create a great ambiance.”

$30.00 See It!

Outdoor Projector Screen

“Parties can go from day to night. To wind down, I love an outdoor movie moment. Set a project out, toss in some floats on the pool, grab some snacks, and you’re all set for the night.”

Was $36 On Sale: $25 You Save 31% See It!

Inflatable Fruit Drink Holders

“No summer party is complete without poolside drinks and these drink floats are my favorite to use whenever friends and family are around.”

$12.00 See It!

Dock & Bay Beach Towel

“This towel is my go-to for a day spent in the water. It’s large enough to fully dry me off and dries quickly so I can throw it in my bag.”

$30.00 See It!

Bonus: Malibu Piña Colada Cocktail Kit

If you like piña coladas, then you’ll love this cocktail kit from Malibu! This bundle includes a bottle of Malibu rum, a bottle of the piña colada cocktail ingredients, a jigger for measuring, an instructional menu and branded plastic cups. Cheers!

$43.00 See It!

