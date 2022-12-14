Add to Cart! We Instantly Fell in Love With This Trendy Cardigan

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes, shopping for new clothing feels like a chore. It should be fun and exciting, but instead, we leave a store or close out of a site with absolutely nothing but disappointment. Everything’s boring, ill-fitting and outright opposed to us owning our personal style. But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

Right now, that light comes in the form of a colorful cardigan sweater from Amazon. It was like we were shaken out of a bad dream when we saw it, awoken to a brighter, better reality. It’s even a couple of dollars off right now — and on Prime!

Get the Jascls Long-Sleeve Knit Striped Cardigan Sweater (originally $40) for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This slouchy cardigan comes in one size, giving it a slouchy fit that will have an oversized effect on many people. It’s made of a thick (but not chunky) knit for warmth, and it has a mid-length design with dropped shoulders. There’s also a V-neckline leading down to a functional three-button placket. But the details don’t end there.

Don’t forget about the patch pocket on the chest, featuring a sewn-on tag for a high-fashion look, or the patch pockets at the hips, featuring contrasting colors for the opening trims. Speaking of colors, this cardigan has a wide, tri-color stripe design all over. You have two choices: creamy white, baby blue and melon orange or creamy white, hot pink and grassy green. Both are going to stand out in a crowd!

This cardigan will take a simple white tee, jean and sneaker outfit and blast it straight into “best dressed” territory. Of course, you don’t have to stop there. You could also wear it open over a mini slip dress with heels, or buttoned up over a turtleneck top, slacks and lug-sole loafers. Keeping things totally comfy is always an option too, as this sweater is a great length for wearing with leggings!

In need of a holiday gift for a trendy dresser? This is a one-size piece with great reviews that ships fast — need we say more?

