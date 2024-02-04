Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As someone who is constantly rushing around, I often feel like I barely have time to put on makeup, let alone remember to slather on sunscreen (I’m working on it!). It’s refreshing to hear about celebrities feeling the same way — and I truly appreciate when stars are candid about their hectic lifestyles.

Jenna Dewan in particular has always been straightforward about juggling work, life and two small children. Most days, she barely has time to pull herself together before rushing out the door. However, there’s one product in particular that simplifies her routine on her busiest days: the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream.

The multi-hyphenate star recently told Real Simple that this one product “literally does everything” for her. “I’m always thinking what I can find that can do 3 things in 1 because I’m so busy and usually apply everything at a stoplight in the morning,” she reveals. “I use the CC Cream from IT Cosmetics because it’s my sunscreen and foundation.”

The bestselling Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream is a makeup-skincare hybrid was pretty much designed for those with busy lifestyles — it functions as full-coverage foundation, anti-aging serum and SPF 50+ sunscreen. Compared to other full-coverage formulations, this one feels weightless on skin, yet still manages to infuse it with powerhouse hydrators like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C. Plus, while it immediately covers redness, scarring, wrinkles and large pores with a natural finish, it also works to diminish the look of those concerns over time.

Available in 22 shades — including freshly added deep tones — people of all color profiles are able to find a suitable hue for premium results. And once people find their perfect shade, they rarely stray from this multi-tasking formula, regardless of their skin type or age. “I’ve been using It Cosmetics foundation for years,” one Amazon reviewer confesses. “It goes on smoothly and you can build coverage, though it covers great. It’s light and blends really well. It doesn’t settle into creases, wrinkles or fine lines. My 63 year old skin loves it. It looks natural and feels natural, not greasy or shiny. Plus, is has built in sunscreen and is waterproof. Washes off well with soap or makeup remover. I use face wipes often before bed and it comes off well. Won’t be without this!”

If you’ve been searching for a one-and-done cosmetic product that will make you feel fresh and put together, this may just be the winning solution. I mean, if Dewan can get a flawless finish when applying this at a stoplight, just imagine how you’ll look when you can take the time blending it into your complexion. With this, your skin will be *skinning*.

See it: Get the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream for $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

