If there’s one element in your makeup routine which stands out the most, it’s probably mascara. The eye makeup has what it takes to elevate your lashes and overall appearance in the process. It makes you look put together and classy, even without other cosmetics caked on. Say goodbye to mascara brands which smudge underneath your eyes, wear off throughout the day and clump together — and embrace a long-lasting and truly lengthening product.

Not sure where to start on your eye enhancement journey? Luckily for Us, Jennifer Lopez shared which mascara she uses in a December 2022 interview with Vogue. After applying the rest of her makeup, the JLo Beauty founder held up her IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara and explained, “This is the most important part” of her routine.

Get the IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara from Amazon for just $28! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Hustlers actress delicately applied a coat of the product to her lashes — which instantly made them appear longer, fuller and almost distractingly beautiful. The IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara gives your lashes an immense amount of volume and length after just one coat. It’s formulated with collagen, biotin and more proteins which combine to envelop your lashes and make them appear fuller. It’s developed in conjunction with plastic surgeons and dermatologists, so you know you’re getting the best product available.

Apply the IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara starting at the base of your lashes. Then, simply wiggle the product through the lashes while sweeping up and following through the tips. To keep your eyelashes looking natural, only apply one coat. If you’re hoping for a more dramatic vibe, keep applying coats until you achieve the desired aesthetic.

It’s no wonder the mascara is rated nearly five stars! Check out these fabulous customer reviews for confirmation:

One happy shopper wrote, “I love this mascara. Makes your lashes long and thicker looking. Not hard and easy to remove.” A second added, “I found I started using this for ‘special occasions’ at home before it became my go-to mascara. It stays on AND looks fresh all day … It leaves beautiful, lasting results and the tube LASTS too!” A third gushed, “Ladies, if you’re looking for a great mascara, this is the one! I have been using this product for almost five years! I love how you can build your lashes to achieve outstanding results! I love that I can do a few swipes to achieve a nice natural look or make several applications.”

Tired of having clumpy mascara that doesn’t last all day? Try out the Get the IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara! It will lengthen your lashes while keeping them separated. It’s also not waterproof, so it comes off easily with makeup remover. The Jennifer Lopez-approved product will change your routine for the better!

