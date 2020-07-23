Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Admiring and recreating celebrity style is kind of our thing. Whether we’re finding exact matches on major sale or scoping out super convincing, super similar items for way, way less, it’s always a good time when it leads to Us looking like an A-lister in the mirror!

While the circumstances are far from ideal, we have to say we are enjoying seeing photos of celebrities wearing masks. It’s heartwarming to see them using their influence for good, and we’ve actually found some really cute styling ideas because of it. Hey, cute gym clothes make you work out more, so a cute mask is going to motivate you to wear it, right? That’s why when we saw Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox twinning in their matching blue and white tie-dye masks, we knew we needed to become their triplet!

Get the Quality Durables Adults and Kids 4-Pack of Reusable Face Coverings for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

The two Friends both posted photos of themselves in these masks on Instagram, posing together and filling the world with nostalgia. Both posts urged fans to consider the consequences of not wearing a mask, Aniston highlighting that the duo’s friend, who had no underlying conditions, had been struggling in the hospital with COVID-19. “The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask,” she wrote in her caption.

You heard the icon! Let’s get mask shopping. We found one that will have you rocking Aniston and Cox’s blue and white tie-dye style, and even better is that it comes in a pack of four, totaling under $20. These fabric masks are made of 100% cotton, featuring a dual layer of lightweight, soft, breathable jersey fabric. The ear loops are even made of the same fabric to up your comfort level even higher!

Get the Quality Durables Adults and Kids 4-Pack of Reusable Face Coverings for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Along with the blue hue, this pack also comes with a yellow/orange shade, a hot pink shade and an indigo purple shade. It’s even available in multiple sizes. Adults can choose between Small/Medium and Large/X-Large for a fantastic fit!

Love Aniston and Cox, but not in love with tie-dye? That’s okay. There are multiple packs available of these masks. If you want dark solids or heathered fabric? You’ve got it. Looking for snakeskin print, floral, polka dots or camo? You’ve come to the right place. These masks are super cute — grab your favorite pack today!

Get the Quality Durables Adults and Kids 4-Pack of Reusable Face Coverings for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more face masks here and shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!