Work Out Like Jennifer Aniston in the Same Tank Top — From Amazon

Motivation to work out can be hard to come by. We basically need to grab at any hint of it we come across. Maybe it’s an Instagram ad or an upcoming pool party, but in our case, our motivation often stems from clothing. When we see cute activewear, it automatically leads to us booking a Zoom pilates class or making time in our day for a neighborhood run.

What really motivates Us, however, is being able to wear the same workout clothes our celeb idols have worn. We already admire Jennifer Aniston’s talent, fashion and ageless beauty, so it only makes sense that when we saw her in this muscle tank, we needed it, like, right away!

Aniston was photographed in her Spiritual Gangster tank back in 2018 and it still serves as motivation to Us all the time. She was in Portofino, Italy at the time, filming her hit Netflix movie Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler. When she wasn’t on set, she was seen wearing this tank, bright workout shorts and sneakers, keeping things comfy!

This USA-made tank really does take comfort seriously. It’s made of an ultra-soft jersey material consisting of an even blend of micromodal and supima cotton. It’s breathable and has a relaxed fit, making it great for warmer days. Of course, it’s also sleeveless, and since it’s muscle tank style, the arm holes dip lower than usual, letting even more air flow in and out!

There are four different versions of this tank top available on the same Amazon page, but the Stardust selection is the way to go for channeling Aniston. It’s white with bold, capitalized black letters spelling out the brand’s name across the chest. You’ll also find a black version with white letters, or maybe you’ll like the grey version with script letters!

This SG tank is made for either “hardcore workouts or casual hangouts” — or both — so even if you’ve got your workout routine down pat, it may still find a way into your outfits quite consistently. One day you could be wearing it with yoga shorts and sneakers, while the next you could be wearing it tucked into jeans with boots. You could also wear it over faux-leather leggings, or even tucked into a mini skirt! Okay, now we can’t wait to create some fun new outfits with this tank!

