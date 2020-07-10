Queen of Jeans: How to Rock a Double Denim Look à la Jennifer Aniston

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Aniston? Definitely the queen of jeans. Also the queen of hair, acting, agelessness, kindness and overall style, but you knew that already. Our point is, any time Aniston throws on some denim, we’re instantly captivated. While previously we couldn’t get enough of her love for rag & bone, our most recent mission was to recreate her look from one of her most famous photo shoots to date — for less, of course!

Aniston did a shoot for The New York Times last fall to promote “The Morning Show,” wearing a button-up denim top, matching wide leg jeans and a statement belt. To say we loved the look would be a massive understatement. Canadian tuxedos are officially in. Loving the look from afar wasn’t enough for Us though, which is why we found super similar pieces, all on Amazon, that will help perfect our recreation — and yours too! We can all join in on the fun. Check out our finds below!

Top

This is the updated version of the top Aniston wore in her shoot, so if you’re going for authenticity, you have it! This 100% cotton top is 100% Levi’s. Make sure to undo a few buttons to really match the Aniston aesthetic!

Get the Levi’s Women’s Ultimate Western Shirt starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Jeans

Again, they don’t make the exact model of the jeans from the shoot anymore, but that won’t stop you from achieving the trendy, wide leg look. In fact, we couldn’t even pick just one pair. This pair was also too good to pass up!

Get the Goodthreads Women’s High-Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jean starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Belt

This belt is so incredibly similar to the one from the shoot. It’s made of brown leather and has a silver-tone statement buckle with a turquoise stone in the center. It’s the perfect piece to truly pull together the entire outfit!

Get the Ariat Women’s Turquoise Oval Buckle Belt starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

