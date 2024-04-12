Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Since the moment she made headlines in her iconic Versace’s jungle-print gown at the 2000 Grammys, Jennifer Lopez has slain so many other garden-themed looks. And while many of her floral looks, like her Elie Saab purple and green floral cape and plunging green gown, are incredibly difficult to recreate, her new recent floral number actually isn’t.

In an Instagram post where she showcased her new cocktail line, Delola Cocktails, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer said that this spring she’s “adding flowers to everything.” Confirming that claim, in the video she wore the Viera cutout maxi dress from Patbo, which features a gorgeous pink, green and cream floral print and a beautiful metal flower detail at the waist. And while her designer pick is $795 (and almost sold out), we found a similar style on Amazon that’s 95% less!

Get the Blencot Floral V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress (Originally $50) on sale for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get into the spring fever with the Blencot Floral V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress that evokes the same flowy and enchanting vibe as Lopez’s. Much like the iconic actress’ style, this dress has a long maxi length, deep V-neckline and gorgeous floral print. It’s made of a polyester fabric, which makes it easy to care for, and it comes in so many other eye-catching floral designs in case Lopez’s pink choice isn’t quite your style.

What’s more, the dress is more than just a Lopez-approved style. It’s shopper-approved too, with over 2,400 five-star ratings from shoppers to date. “Flattering + comfy = power combo,” one shopper said. The user then followed by saying they’d bought the dress in a panic before a trip to the French countryside and it turned out to be their “favorite dress of the entire trip.” “I got so many compliments on the style, print and fit,” they said.

Just like Lopez showed Us, a dress like this one is perfect for sipping cocktails on a cool spring evening, paired with sandals, a shoulder bag and matching floral earrings. But it could be dressed up with heels, a clutch and gold hoop earrings to wear to a spring wedding or shower.

Sometimes it can feel like florals can be a bit repetitive for spring, but Lopez proved there’s still nothing like the power of a gorgeous maxi dress for the season. Plus, you can now get her style for less (and while it’s now on sale) for just $42 on Amazon, a dress which shoppers say “could pass for a $250 dress any day!”

Get the Blencot Floral V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress (originally $50) on sale for just $42 at Amazon!

