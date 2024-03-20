Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Skinny jeans and a tight silhouette when it comes to pants is usually the norm for celebs. But that’s slowly been changing over the past couple of years. Relaxed fit is making a comeback, as are baggy, jeans that give your legs a little room to breathe.

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted at a Lakers game with her family sporting a pair of baggy Gucci wide-leg jeans, a sequined blouse, and bejeweled Gucci boots with a pair of Bottega Veneta shades. It was a look just as over-the-top as JLo’s This Is Me… Now film, and so quintessentially her, we knew we needed to recreate it. That’s why we’re adding this pair of HDLTE Wide Leg Jeans to our Amazon cart right now!

Get HDLTE Wide Leg Jeans for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Makes a Compelling Case For Impractical Sequin Boots at a Basketball Game Jennifer Lopez is schooling Us in courtside fashion. The 54-year-old singer attended a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 16, in a wonderfully impractical game day outfit. Lopez wore a pair of heeled sequin boots by Jimmy Choo with pleated […]

It’s safe to say that Jennifer’s Gucci jeans go for a lot more than the modest $38 you can buy this lookalike pair for at Amazon. This is a more affordable option that looks just like the pleated, wide leg look the actress and singer wore to the basketball game. They’re nice and rigid without too much elasticity or give, and they flare out at the ends of each leg just like Jen’s.

They’re super baggy, with a high waist, wide straight leg, and five pockets for you to keep all your things with you. They also come in 15 different colors if a traditional blue jean doesn’t go well with your wardrobe. These relaxed fit jeans go with anything you’ve got in your closet, and they give your legs a bit of rest from tight-fitting skinny jeans.

Get HDLTE Wide Leg Jeans for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you want to exude over-the-top style but dial it back a bit for some of the coolest-looking baggy jeans you’ll see around right now, be sure not to miss picking up a pair of these jeans for yourself.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Looks Radiant in Lime Green Dress for ‘Date Night’ With Ben Affleck Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez hinted that the chicest accessory might just be the lime in your cocktail. Lopez, 54, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 29, to post herself in a figure-hugging lime green dress designed by Tom Ford. The dress featured a ruffled thigh slit and a plunging neckline. Lopez accessorized the […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more HDLTE products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!