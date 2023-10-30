Jennifer Lopez just hinted that the chicest accessory might just be the lime in your cocktail.

Lopez, 54, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 29, to post herself in a figure-hugging lime green dress designed by Tom Ford. The dress featured a ruffled thigh slit and a plunging neckline. Lopez accessorized the look with a pair of matching lime green Tom Ford heels, a gold Cult Gaia clutch, jeweled bracelet and her massive engagement ring.

For glam, Lopez wore her signature false eyelashes, black kohl rimmed eyeliner. She finished the look off with a brown glossy lip and wore her hair loose in tousled waves and parted to the side.

But perhaps the best accessory of all is the lime wedge in Lopez’s drink. Whether the “Jenny From The Block” singer intended to match the citrus garnish or not, it certainly made for the perfect photo op.

Lopez captioned the photo “Date Night” followed by a white heart emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the post. One commenter wrote, “does this woman even age 😩😍” while another gushed, “stop it rn!!!! OBSESSED! green is your color queen 💚💚💚💚💚”

Lopez wore the fun-colored dress to her friend actress and model Pia Miller’s birthday party, which took place in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28. She was photographed arriving and leaving the party with husband Ben Affleck. She wore a long white wrap coat over her dress while Affleck, 51, opted for a more muted look and wore a dark velvet suit and brown loafers.

Lopez and Affleck celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary this summer. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 before hosting a ceremony in Georgia with family and friends one month later.

On August 21, Lopez marked the special occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring photos of the newly married couple on their wedding day. She captioned the post with lyrics from the song “Dear Ben Part II” which is featured in her upcoming album This Is Me…Now:

“Dear Ben, / Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my / This is my life…” Lopez signed the caption off with “Jennifer” followed by a white heart emoji and “#DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow.”