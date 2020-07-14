The Iconic Guess Swimsuit Jennifer Lopez Can’t Stop Wearing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who do we aspire to be in life? Well, Jennifer Lopez, of course. Whether you’re a singer, actor or dancer, or if you just appreciate some stunning style or ageless beauty, Lopez is your girl. She’s a total icon and role model for so many people out there, and for good reason. Her latest influence on Us? She’s seriously been making a splash in the swimwear department!

J. Lo can’t stop — won’t stop — wearing her Guess One-Piece Logo Swimsuits this summer. In June she rocked one in white at the beach, and earlier this month she was spotted riding a bike in the black version with some denim shorts and white sneakers. Most recently, the star posted a campaign video montage on Instagram in which she was rocking the black one yet again! Someone clearly can’t get enough — and we’re on the same page!

Get the One-Piece Logo Swimsuit for just $69 at Guess!

This one-piece brings back the perfect amount of ‘90s nostalgia to the modern day with its high cut legs and higher rise neckline. That signature upside down triangle Guess logo in front always earns a head turn from Us. Add in the cheeky bottom and the just-revealing-enough arm holes and we have a look that will never go out of style!

This swimsuit has skinny straps that travel over the shoulders to reveal an open back, scooping low. Everything about this design is so well done. You’ll be showing the perfect amount of skin without ever feeling overexposed. On top of that, the material is nice and stretchy, and the look is totally flattering! Even the upside down triangle logo helped to create a tapered effect!

This bathing suit is currently available in three colors: white, black and red. We’ve already seen J. Lo rock a couple, but we would be nowhere near surprised if she owned the whole collection. We’d also love to see it. More outfit inspiration is never a bad thing!

This is the type of swimsuit you’ll wear for years and years. It’s such a classic, timeless, iconic style. The compliments will be non-stop. We can definitely see why even A-listers would wear it over and over again!

Not your style? Check out five more Guess swimsuits we found available at Amazon below:

