Jennifer Lopez Inspired Us to Find Our Own Maxi Shirtdress — Under $35

Jennifer Lopez cannot be stopped when it comes to…well, just about anything. She’s been putting out hit music for decades now, she’s starred in numerous iconic movies, she’s been driving the paparazzi and public crazy whenever she’s spotted with Ben Affleck and, of course, her beauty and fashion game are endlessly on point.

Every time J. Lo steps out in Miami, we know we’re going to be adding something to our inspiration board — or straight into our shopping cart. She just recently went out to lunch in a long, white, collared shirtdress, and we fell in love with the look. Such a summer vibe! We needed our own maxi shirtdress ASAP, and so we found one!

Get the Sopliagon Loose Maxi Shirtdress for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress has great ratings and a great price — it’s on Prime too, which is always a win for Amazon shoppers. It’s made with a lightweight, cotton-blend fabric, so it’s loose, airy and relaxed, but also beachy and cool. Because it does have a collar and buttons, it could totally look a little more formal or professional too with the right kind of accessories. It’s a very versatile piece!

This dress is long with curved notches on the sides, and while it has long sleeves, they can be rolled up for that J. Lo look. You could also always add a rope-style belt like hers, or any other kind of belt to shift the aesthetic, whether you go for something sparkly or a wide belt with a statement buckle.

The options don’t end there when it comes to styling this dress. It can be transformed so easily. In addition to adding a bet or letting it hang freely, you can button it all the way up, button it part of the way up or unbutton it completely and wear it more like a duster over a different dress or a top and bottom. You also have tons of shoe options. Lopez wore hers with heeled sandals, but you could also go for platform sneakers or even simple slides. You could do just about anything, especially with the white version.

If you’re more into colors though, don’t go anywhere. This piece comes in seven more shades: black, blue, navy, green, pink, purple and a black and white plaid. What’s your pick?

