Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Baby on board! Pregnancy is such a special time in a woman’s life — it’s a stage of deep discovery and connection. But the gestation period also brings its fair share of challenges. Expecting mothers are generally advised not to partake in certain spa treatments such as deep-tissue massages, hot tubs, saunas and spray tans — but mamas are the ones who deserve to be pampered the most!

Thanks to Jennifer Love Hewitt, we just found the best beauty experience for baby bumps. The actress took to her Instagram stories in June 2021 to share a selfie while indulging in some major self-care. Rocking a blue face mask and a clear sheet mask on her pregnant stomach, Hewitt captioned the photo, “Double mask to start the week. Belly mask by @hatchgal.” This mama-safe belly mask is available at Amazon for only $12 — such a great deal!

Get the Hatch Mama Natural Belly Mask Stretch Mark Targeting Sheet Mask for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Hatch Mama Natural Belly Mask Stretch Mark Targeting Sheet Mask is a non-toxic, plant-derived, biodegradable sheet mask specifically designed for pregnant and postpartum mamas. It’s essentially a belly facial! Formulated with aloe vera and propolis, this targeted treatment for pregnant bellies helps minimize the appearance of stretch marks and scars throughout the journey to becoming a mother. And don’t worry — the playful wink printed on each mask is made from cosmetic-grade non-toxic ink. This unique sheet mask does not contain any parabens, phthalates, dyes or fragrance, so it’s ideal for expecting mamas.

Get the Hatch Mama Natural Belly Mask Stretch Mark Targeting Sheet Mask for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers make the most of this Hatch mama mask for a spa day or a selfie moment! One review reported, “This mask was fun and cute. It’s super hydrating and leaves your belly soft. A nice treat and makes for cute pictures.” Break the Internet with this belly mask! “The mask was hydrating and cooling. It was nice to take a couple minutes to just relax,” another shopper shared. “I recommend doing a face mask at the same time for the ultimate spa experience.”

Mamas-to-be — treat yourself to this belly facial, and give your baby bump some extra love.

See It! Get the Hatch Mama Natural Belly Mask Stretch Mark Targeting Sheet Mask for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not for you? Shop more from Hatch Mama here and explore more sheet masks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!