Want That Megan Fox Glow? This Hydrating Dry Sheet Mask Is the Secret

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have a love/hate relationship with sheet masks. Our skin often looks and feels great after using them, but they can honestly be a huge pain. They drip everywhere, making application so messy, they never quite fit our faces right, they slide around and you only get one use out of them. They can feel so cold and slimy too. Not our favorite type of treatment on a chilly fall or winter day!

Again, however, sheet masks can have great effects on the skin, so we just keep on using them. We especially need hydrating treatments in those dry skin months. But what if we could get the same — or even much better — results without the mess? Dry sheet masks exist, and celebrities like Megan Fox are proving their power!

Get the Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask for just $22 at Charlotte Tilbury!

Back in May, Fox attended the Billboard Music Awards with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. She looked radiant (as always), and we had to know what went into her illuminated skin. Now that the weather’s cooled down, we knew we needed to bring this dry sheet mask into our lives. It was key to her look that night!

Celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder was behind Fox’s glow, and she used this mask as the very first step in the actress’ skin prep. “Focusing on her beautiful skin, we created a flawless, glowing complexion and accentuated her eyes with a strong, cat-eyeliner and bold brows,” she explained.

If you hate dripping wet sheet masks, you need to check this out. Just because it’s dry doesn’t mean it’s not moisturizing. It claims to deliver “facialist results in 15 minutes,” potentially hydrating, smoothing, brightening and plumping skin to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The best part? Each mask can be used three times, so it isn’t a single-use item like regular sheet masks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Get the Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask for just $22 at Charlotte Tilbury!

Even the application of this mask is enhanced. Not only is it mess-free, but the mask even has hooks that go around your ears to keep it comfortably in place. Here’s a tip too: Gently massage your skin over the mask while it’s on to potentially heighten your results!

Reviewers say that using this mask is “a very luxurious experience” and are calling it a “dry skin savior.” They love that it leaves “zero mess” and are now saying they “will never go back to a wet mask again.” It’s become their “favorite 15-minute treat.” Why wouldn’t it be when it leaves their skin “refreshed, relaxed and absolutely glowing”?

Get the Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask for just $22 at Charlotte Tilbury!

Looking for something else? Shop more face masks here and shop all bestsellers at Charlotte Tilbury here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!