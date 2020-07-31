This Ruched Tank Top Flatters Your Waist Without Squeezing It

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wish you could accentuate your figure without having to deal with a thick belt or tie, a waist trainer or any other kind of shapewear wrapping around your stomach? It would be especially nice over summer to not have to add that extra layer onto your outfit during super hot days. Summer means you can’t really cover up with sweaters and coats though — so your body is left more exposed in the first place!

If you feel like you can’t really let loose with your clothing and feel free during summer, you’re not alone. So many people out there feel the same, but you know what? They’re also starting to change their minds, one by one, as they buy this ultra-flattering tank and try it on for the first time!

Get the Jescakoo V-Neck Tank Top starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

This tank is lightweight, stretchy and soft, and it has a comfy, loose fit with sizable armholes so nothing ever feels too tight. But if it’s on the looser side, then how does it accentuate your waist, you ask? Take a look at the sides for the innovative secret. You’ll see the fabric is gathered, the ruching naturally cinching your silhouette without actually squeezing in or messing with your look!

This ruching even makes for an adorable accent, dressing up this otherwise minimal tank and giving it more versatility so you can wear and pair it with more pieces and during more occasions. We’re already fancying it up in our heads, grabbing a statement necklace to go with that V-neckline!

This tank is sleeveless, of course, but its straps are wide enough to easily conceal any parts of your bra, and as for the hem, you’ll find it dips and curves in both the front and back, naturally draping down both ways from the ruched sides. You can tuck it in if you wish, but it definitely looks great hanging loose too!

This tank comes in nearly 20 colors and patterns. Keep it simple with a solid like black, white or coral, or add a little ombré with one of the gradient designs. Forever a floral fan? There are multiple options for you too!

