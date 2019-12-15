



It’s the most wonderful time of the year! While we love everything about the festive months, it’s the delightful decor and details that are the true magic of the season — and jewelry is a key part of that.

Every single piece adds just the right amount of shimmer and shine, and completely captivates our attention! So when it comes to holiday shopping this season? You can imagine that this three-piece set is at the top of the list! It’s one of those rare presents where you’ll also need to snag one for yourself too!

Grab the Kendra Scott 3-Piece Jewelry Gift Set for $150 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

Matthew McConaughey‘s character in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was spot on — we’re all looking to “frost ourselves” in jewelry. When anyone is attempting to add a little “frosting” to their (or their loved one’s) look, the Kendra Scott 3-Piece Jewelry Gift Set is the one-stop-shop to accomplishing just that.

It will certainly be hard to resist this stunning trio! If there’s any doubt in your mind, we’ll lay it out piece by piece.

First, there’s the drusy stud earring. It’s big but still subtle, and can add the right amount of dramatic flair to any look. The iconic oval silhouette is paired to perfection with a gold rim. It’s ideal for anyone who’s looking to sparkle and shine to-and-from work!

Now, if you’re looking for something with more of a wow-factor, the drop earrings are next level. While they may be larger, they’re still completely appropriate for any occasion.

The diamond-inspired detail around the rim elevates the entire piece without making it too flashy. If you’re looking for something truly special, this may be it.

The pièce de résistance is this pretty pendant. A good necklace will dress a look up in seconds — and for those short on time, the lobster closure is easier than ever to use! If that hasn’t convinced you, it’s time to announce that this set comes available in three different options — silver, rose gold and gold. Consider Us sold!

