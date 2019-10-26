This Celeb-Approved Denim Is So Comfortable, We Want to Sleep in It





The downside to denim? If you’re asking Us, it’s that it can often be uncomfortable. The issues are broad, and can range from material that’s too stiff to an overwhelmingly tight fit. In some cases, the minute we slip into jeans, we start internally counting down the minutes until we can step out of them!

It really shouldn’t have to be like that — what if we could love denim as much as we love our loungewear? We’ve been on the search for a pair of jeans that was so comfortable, we never want to take them off — and there’s a good chance that we’ve succeeded: introducing this perfect creation!

See it: Grab a pair of the Joe’s Flawless Icon Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $179) now with prices starting at just $100, available at Nordstrom! Also available at Amazon here!

The Joe’s Flawless Icon Ankley Jeans are our best bet when it comes to a seriously comfy and low-maintenance option! See, not only are reviewers raving about this denim and calling it their “new go-to jean,” but so many A-listers are too. From Emma Roberts to Sophie Turner to even Bella Hadid (who has previously appeared in their campaigns), it’s a hit. They have all been seen sporting this brand, and the best part? Now we can too.

Resisting this denim would be tough! It’s crafted from a cotton, Tencel lyocell, lycra spandex and elastance blend that’s completely ideal. Honestly, it’s what dreams are made of. One reviewer couldn’t get over “the perfect stretch” and another said it was a “flattering, flawless fit,” and we would have to agree. The fabric will easily stretch and adjust to fit every single body type. It will essentially mold to your frame, and will be so comfortable you could even sleep in them.

What’s even more exciting than that is subtle hand sanding and flat 3D whiskering that’s also visible. This distinct detail breaks up the traditional darker wash and incorporates a distressed-look without any rips or tears. We’re loving it, and reviewers are too. The wins don’t stop there — the cut is also snagging major brownie points.

Here, you’ll notice the ankle-cropped skinny leg. It’s ideal for anyone who’s looking to show off a brand-new pair of sneakers or heels, and wants the versatility to do both. This denim can easily transition from day-to-night, and be dressed up or down at a moment’s notice. One reviewer loved how “work appropriate” this pair was and said it was the ideal fit when looking to “roll up and show [off her] ankle bootie[s].” See, we told you! This denim is the dreamiest, most comfortable jean — maybe ever!

