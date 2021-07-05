These Harem Pants Might Be Comfier Than Your Favorite Pair of Joggers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have a trusty pair of joggers that we reach for during the cooler months of the year, but in the summer, sweatpants are just not an option. We need bottoms that are more lightweight so that we can beat the heat! Shorts are often a solid choice, but sometimes, we’re just not in the mood. What type of long pants can we wear as the temperatures soar?

The answer is harem pants — they have a classic bohemian look that totally complements the breezy summertime aesthetic. Best of all, we found the perfect pair that just so happens to be a major hit with Amazon shoppers. Keep reading for the scoop!

Get the Joob Joob Women’s Comfy Boho Harem Loose Yoga Lounge Pants (originally $30) on sale for just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

These pants are made from a thin fabric that feels light as air, and are exactly what we need for the warm-weather season. They’re incredibly loose and high-waisted, with smocking at the top that cinches in to highlight the waist. They also have an elastic at the bottom of each pant leg to create the harem-style shape that shoppers are swooning over. You can immediately tell that they’re going to be supremely comfortable and easy to wear!

Before we forget, the variety offered is strong — and they come so many elaborate prints! It’s hard to pick out a favorite, but they’re all bound to make a statement. We can imagine a pair of pants like these selling for four times the price at a retailer like Free People or J.Crew!

Even though these harem pants are bold, you can still style them for a slew of occasions. If you’re lounging around, pair them with a bralette or rock a fancier crop top and some heels if you’re going out! Shoppers say that you “need” these pants in your life ASAP, and we couldn’t agree more. This is a summer purchase that you won’t regret!

