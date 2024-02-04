Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

At this point, dresses and I are on a break. I can’t pinpoint exactly what changed, but they’re just not my cup of tea lately — so they’re relaxing in the closet untouched. Instead, I’m all about the simple life when it comes to getting dressed in the mornings. If it’s not my faithful loungewear, you’ll catch me rocking a jumpsuit. It’s the ultimate grab-and-go solution which saves me from any dressing dilemmas as I rush out the door. It’s like a magical wardrobe hack that makes tackling work attire a breeze. Trust me, jumpsuits are the MVPs for any occasion — whether it’s work, play or just chilling out. Read on for my top picks!

1. Go With The Flow: This color-block style flatters any figure with its graceful, dress-like movement.

2. She’s Multifaceted: Dress up or down with this versatile, sleek and strapless jumpsuit. Add a blazer for the afternoon to create a seamless transition from day to night.

3. Wedding Bells: Are you a blushing bride-to-be? Consider a white one-shoulder jumpsuit leading up to the big day for showers or parties.

4. RSVP Yes: Grace the fancy soirée in an effortless plunge-neck jumpsuit which accentuates your curves while providing pockets and comfort.

5. Viral Sensation: A nod to the trendy overall, add this adorable jumpsuit to your casual day routine.

6. Yes, Please: This wide-leg jumpsuit features a charming cut-out in the back, offering a carefree silhouette tailored to complement your figure.

7. Groovy, Baby: Embrace the ’70s vibe with this jumpsuit, offering a fitted and flared style suitable for work, the weekend or vacation.

8. Style On: Lean into the frills of satin bows and a sweetheart velvet bodice jumpsuit for all those dressed-up feels.

9. Jumpsuit in Training: Show off your physique while powering through burpees in a breathable one-piece jumpsuit which moves seamlessly with every jump.

10. Cold Shoulder: This ideal loungewear jumpsuit has a luxuriously soft feel while maintaining a polished, understated tone suitable for stepping out of the house with an off-the-shoulder vibe.

11. Hollywood Glamour: Stand out in style with this color-block orange and pink jumpsuit, featuring a Marilyn Monroe-inspired plunge neckline and a flattering tie-waist design.

12. Don’t Tread on Me: Flex your strength in a military green jumpsuit with long sleeves and a cinched waist.

13. Editor’s Pick: Elevate your black-tie attire with this striking strapless jumpsuit elegantly tied up in a taffeta bow for a touch of glamour.

14. Try Me: Ready for pickleball? Go for a shortie jumpsuit crafted from sweat-wicking material, featuring a loose silhouette for maximum comfort on the court.

15. It’s A Date: Look no further for your go-to weekend brunch ensemble. This suit features an elastic waist for dreamy comfort and cropped length with faded denim details — all crafted in a four-way stretch fabric for ultimate versatility.

16. Stand Tall: Choose an ultra-drapey tracksuit featuring a side stripe which creates the illusion of elongating the body thanks to the fitted mock neck.

17. Invite Only: Skip the traditional tuxedo and opt for this charmeuse-trimmed, blazer-inspired jumpsuit instead.

