Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ever feel like your mind is running a mile a minute as tasks pile up, burdens become heavier and situations become more and more tense? Even when nothing necessarily “stressful” is happening, your mind and body might not care. You might feel the effects of stress and anxiety no matter what’s actually going on.

We all experience stress, but that doesn’t mean debilitating stress is a normal, healthy thing we should just accept. If work, school, family, friendships — anything — is just getting to you, it’s time to do something about it. But is there really such a quick, easy solution?

Get the Joot Just Calm Dietary Supplement for $45 per bottle! Sign up for auto-ship to save!

Breathing exercises and meditative practices can be helpful, but Just Calm could be the fast fix you’ve been searching for. It’s like an off switch for stress, featuring a groundbreaking stress management and mood support formula that’s changing the game. It comes from Just Thrive’s new Joot line, which focuses on physical, mental and spiritual health. What a start!

Related: 15 of the Best Quality Leggings on Amazon Leggings are a mainstay in our lives. But just because they’re forever must-haves for Us doesn’t mean they’re all perfect. Plenty are see-through, while others have waistbands that slip down. Some start to pill after one wear while others are just not flattering. Finding the best quality leggings and yoga pants isn’t a quick and easy […]

This “zen-spert” supplement stands out thanks to ingredients like a proprietary “psychobiotic” strain known as BL 1714™, which has been scientifically found to reduce stress responses. Its formula also includes B vitamins and more pharmaceutical-grade powerhouse ingredients that can help not only support your mental health, but your immune, digestive, respiratory and cardiovascular systems as well. Since Just Calm is designed to help you maintain health cortisol levels, the positive effects can affect the whole body!

Get the Joot Just Calm Dietary Supplement for $45 per bottle! Sign up for auto-ship to save!

Taking this supplement may help you have a healthier response to everyday stress, keeping you cool and collected in situations where you might otherwise start to spiral. The BL 1714™ may help promote a soothed mood, drive mental clarity and even drive energy and improve your sleep. So many things are connected to stress; it may be a shock just how much your overall life might improve once you start taking a supplement like this!

Just Calm is for ages eight and up, and you only need to take one capsule daily to feel the potential benefits. So easy! It’s also vegan, paleo and keto-friendly, as well as free of wheat, dairy, soy, sugar, salt, nuts and GMOs. Remember to speak to your doctor for any major concerns with your physical or mental health, but check out Just Calm for what could be a major game-changer!

Get the Joot Just Calm Dietary Supplement for $45 per bottle! Sign up for auto-ship to save!

Related: 22 Amazing Gifts for Women in Their 60s Editor’s note: This article was last updated on December 5, 2023. Buying gifts for anyone can present a challenge — but what about if you’re shopping for someone who isn’t in your age range? Today, we’re looking at gifts specifically for women in their 60s. Being in your 60s is like a rebirth, especially as […]

Looking for more? Shop other amazing supplements at Just Thrive here!