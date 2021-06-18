Kaia Gerber Says This Niacinamide Serum ‘Saved’ Her Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s the thing: We can’t always control our skin. Understatement of the year, right? But really. We can do our best to protect it with various products, sun hats and by drinking a lot of water, but there is always going to be an unexpected factor ready to screw things up. It could be the weather, a makeup product, hormones, stress, a lack of sleep or…just about anything else on the entire planet.

You may not realize it by looking at her, but Kaia Gerber can certainly relate. The 19-year-old supermodel’s skin looks flawless, but she works hard and only uses specific products to make sure it stays happy, healthy and clear. Get excited, because she recently revealed her secrets!

Gerber shot a video for Vogue’s Beauty Secrets web series, revealing her favorite products and techniques in a guide to face sculpting and minimal makeup. “I have really sensitive skin, and I always have,” she said. “So, I find during fashion month or times when my skin is going through a lot, it breaks out really easily. So that kind of forced me to have a skincare routine that I could rely on because a lot of the time you can’t control what’s going on your face.”

“This, I swear by, is niacinamide,” she continued, showing the bottle of her Paula’s Choice serum. “It is one of my favorite ingredients of all time. It has saved my skin.” She then demonstrated how she uses it, massaging it in with her fingers. “So I just put a couple of drops. In the winter, I get red here and here. I find niacinamide has really helped with that texture, so, I’m a big fan.”

This serum is made for all skin types and claims to “dramatically” reduce the look of pores while improving skin elasticity. It’s also packed with antioxidants to protect the skin. It’s not done there though. It may target blackheads, redness, fine lines, wrinkles, bumpy textures and clogged pores. We have a major multitasker on our hands. It’s also free of fragrance and parabens, is cruelty-free and comes in a 100% recyclable bottle!

To use this serum, always start off by washing and toning your face. You can then apply with your fingers as Gerber did, following up with a moisturizer — and sunscreen before your makeup in the morning. Use up to twice daily!

