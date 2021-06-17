The Pink Clay Detox Mask You’ve Seen All Over Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We adore summer. We truly do. Our pores, however, are in a deep disagreement with us. They simply hate the existence of humidity, no questions asked. And so the clogging begins, the excess oil starts to flow and our skin is left red and angry. Help!

If you can relate, you need to check out this “social media sensation.” You’ve probably seen it on Instagram before — we know the skincare influencers we follow have raved about it over and over again. Who could say no to the possibility of detoxifying and minimizing the appearance of pores, all while brightening your complexion in just 10 minutes?

Get the Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask at Amazon! Comes with free applicator brush!

This pretty pink mask is made of 100% natural and organic ingredients, the star being Australian pink clay, which may act as “a magnet for toxins,” aiming to deeply cleanse the skin and target impurities your face wash missed. It’s joined by kelp and witch hazel to calm irritation and reduce the appearance of pores, while mangosteen and pomegranate are included to boost cellular turnover for a bright, even skin tone. Don’t forget about the Kakadu plum, which is ultra-rich in vitamin C to target hyperpigmentation!

This mask’s formula is completely vegan, and it’s free of the “nasties” that pop up in most skincare, including parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones and gluten. It’s cruelty-free as well, which is always a plus for Us!

Get the Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask at Amazon! Comes with free applicator brush!

This mask was created for all skin types. Those with oily to combination skin will love its mattifying properties, especially in the summer or if you live in a warmer climate year round. If you have sensitive to dry skin, you’ll be pleased to find soothing ingredients like aloe vera. Acne-prone? This mask was created to be antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory!

If you have oilier skin, it’s recommended that you use this mask two to three times per week, while if you’re sensitive or dry, you can stick to once or twice per week. Simply use the silky-soft applicator brush to apply to clean skin. Let dry — a little tingle is normal here. Once it’s completely dry, rinse off with warm water and pat dry. Sand & Sky recommends using it at night to help your other skincare absorb while you sleep. You can also try it as an overnight spot treatment!

Ready to see what all of the hype is about for yourself? This is the perfect time to buy and join all of those other happy Amazon reviewers in raving about this “porefining” miracle mask. Let’s do this!

Get the Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask at Amazon! Comes with free applicator brush!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Sand & Sky here and see more face masks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!