This Overnight Dry Shampoo Is a Seriously Genius Hair Product

How many days has it been since you last washed your hair? Listen — we’re certainly not here to judge. In fact, we’re actually here to say that we completely get it! What’s the point of spending the extra time and energy when you don’t have any big plans coming up?

Usually, if our follicles need a little bit of a pick-me-up, we turn to a quick spritz of some dry shampoo — and we’re instantly good to go! But if you have an important video conference call or a Zoom date on the calendar, this overnight treatment will leave your locks looking seriously fresh by the time you wake up!

Get the Kaia Naturals The Takesumi Detox Overnight Dry Shampoo for just $32, available from Credo Beauty!

Most dry shampoo formulas are designed to provide oil-absorbing results in just a matter of minutes. They are made for last-minute use — especially if your hair appears greasy, or you want to upgrade its volume. But this intensive dry shampoo from Kaia Naturals takes the desired effects one step further — and works overtime to get you the most optimal results possible!

Reviewers say that this is the “best dry shampoo” that they have ever tried. One devoted user expressed that they think similar products feel “itchy” on the scalp, and tend to create uncomfortable “build-up.” So what’s the deal with this version — and how does it stand out from the pack?

The secret lies in the clarifying charcoal that its formula utilizes for deep oil and sweat absorption. For the best results, the brand recommends that you keep the product on for a minimum of four hours, which is what makes this an ideal overnight hair product. The longer you keep it on, the more time the formula has to work its magic!

All you have to do is shake up the dry shampoo, spray it directly onto your roots and gently massage it in. It’s crucial to not brush it out until you wake up in the morning with your hair refreshed. If you don’t feel like dealing with the hassle of a full wash and blow dry the night before a big event, then this is definitely the product to have on deck in your vanity!

