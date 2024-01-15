Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our favorite season? Awards season! Last night was the Critics’ Choice Awards, honoring the top performances in film and television. We love watching all our fave celebs in their black-tie best while we chill in sweats on the couch. And one star who went out with a bang was The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco. Even on a chilly January day, she was glowing from head-to-toe. So, what’s her beauty secret? We just scored the inside scoop!

Related: How Tayshia Adams Got Her Softest Hair Ever: ‘This Isn’t an Ad’ Anyone else’s hair struggling right now? The combination of the cold, dry weather and damaging hot tools is basically lethal for soft, strong, shiny hair. Before you know it, your strands become brittle, split, dull and sad. Former Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams recently decided she was sick of unhealthy hair — but only during a […]

Cuoco’s makeup artist Courtney Hart said, “Once Kaley was fully dressed, I carefully applied the Naked Sundays SPF50 Golden Glow Body Moisturizer to her [décolletage], chest and arms which added a touch of shimmer to the final look. Adding a glow to the body instantly elevates your look and provides sun protection at the same time. An added bonus: this moisturizer contains firming properties well!”

BRB — adding this magical moisturizer to cart immediately!

Get the Naked Sundays Golden Glow Body Sunscreen SPF50 for just $34 at Revolve!

Dry January doesn’t apply to skincare! Say hello to hydrated skin with the Naked Sundays Golden Glow Body Sunscreen SPF50! Part firming lotion, part self-tanner and part sunscreen, this multi-tasking moisturizer does it all. Infused with green tea extract and shimmery gold flecks, this cream gives your limbs a subtle sheen.

Related: Get Emma Stone's Golden Globes Glam With These Charlotte Tilbury Essentials Emma Stone was in her element last night at the Golden Globes! The Poor Things star took home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), which she previously won in 2017 for La La Land. She also had her besties by her side, from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lawrence. […]

Contrary to popular belief, sunscreen is essential all year round, not just in the summer! Not only does this SPF50 keep wrinkles at bay, but it also protects your skin from harsh UV rays. Unlike other sunblock, this body moisturizer gives our pale skin some much-needed color!

Get the Naked Sundays Golden Glow Body Sunscreen SPF50 for just $34 at Revolve!

This Naked Sundays sunscreen has earned all five-star reviews from Revolve customers! Check out the glowing feedback below:

“Love the tint and sparkle! this sunscreen has fantastic coverage without being sticky or dry. I was skeptical at first but it worked beautifully.”

“I love the soft golden glow that this lotion gives me. It’s sexy and classy, not sparkly tacky. The scent is very light, almost undetectable which I love. I highly recommend!”

“I absolutely LOVE everything about this product! It gives my arms and hands that right amount of dewy (healthy) glow this is a tinted product, but very nice and easy to apply!!”

Glow like Cuoco on the red carpet with the Naked Sundays Golden Glow Body Sunscreen SPF50!

See it! Get the Naked Sundays Golden Glow Body Sunscreen SPF50 for just $34 at Revolve!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more from Naked Sundays here and shop all other products from Revolve here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Says This Mattifying Stick Is Her 'Favorite Thing' One thing I admire about pop stars is their ability to belt their lungs out and perform intricate dance routines in front of millions of people — all while looking absolutely perfect. Seriously, it doesn’t even look like many of them break a sweat, and I’m not just talking about Taylor Swift, either. Sabrina Carpenter […]