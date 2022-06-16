This Adorable 2-Piece Set Is the Closest Thing to Wearing PJs All Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The hardest part of every day? Having to get out of bed and take off your pajamas! Even when we’re excited for the afternoon ahead, leaving that major source of comfort behind feels like losing a little piece of ourselves. It’s why the best part of every day is changing back into our pajamas and crawling back under those covers!

Of course, we continue to get through that hard part every day because ultimately, we care about our style. We want to look cute and fashionable when we face the world! We just wish we could do so without the tight fits and stiff fabrics. That’s where this two-piece set from Amazon comes in!

Get the KANSOON 2-Piece Ruffle Hem Short-Sleeve Shirt and Drawstring Shorts (originally $28) for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This set is essentially the result of pajamas going undercover as a chic outfit — and majorly succeeding. It’s super soft and has an overall relaxed, slightly loose fit. The first piece is a short-sleeve pullover top that stands out instantly thanks to its flouncy ruffle hem. Adorable and unique!

The second piece of this set is a pair of drawstring shorts with a stretchy, elasticized waistband. Simple, right? But they stand out too thanks to their slant pockets, featuring ruffle trims of their own!

Get the KANSOON 2-Piece Ruffle Hem Short-Sleeve Shirt and Drawstring Shorts (originally $28) for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

This set comes in five colors, so whether you like a deeper green or black, a neutral tan or grey or a pretty pop of pink, there’s a perfect option waiting for you!

This set will be perfect with a pair of sneakers or sandals over the summer. Feel free to accessorize with jewelry, a hat or maybe a crossbody to further perfect your look! You could always mix and match the pieces with others as well, such as rocking the top with denim shorts or the shorts with a bandeau top or over your bathing suit. You’re always welcome to wear them as actual PJs too!

Get the KANSOON 2-Piece Ruffle Hem Short-Sleeve Shirt and Drawstring Shorts (originally $28) for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from KANSOON here and explore other activewear and loungewear sets at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want more product recommendations? Check out some of our other picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!