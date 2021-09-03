Kate Bosworth Strolled Through Venice in These Classic Reebok Sneakers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If we were offered a trip to Italy, you know we’d snatch up those tickets in a second. Our top destination? Venice. Such a beautiful, historic and romantic city. Give us the gondola rides! Give us the specialty foods! Give us the photo ops!

Before we plan out our entire itinerary and hop in a car to the airport, however, we need to figure out what we’re packing! We definitely need some pretty dresses, some comfy pants and a pair of sunglasses, but one of the most important things to bring while traveling is a pair of sneakers that can carry you through every last event. For Kate Bosworth, it’s this classic Reebok pair!

Get the Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Sneaker for just $75 at Zappos with free shipping!

Bosworth recently traveled to Venice to attend the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda 2021 show, but she decided to also spend the final week of August enjoying the city with her mom. Over the course of the week, we spotted her in a white pair of these Reebok sneakers (at least) three times — with three very different outfits. She wore them with a white tank and overalls one day, a D&G patchwork dress another day and with a striped collared shirt and blue jeans another day. If you were wondering about these shoes’ versatility, these outfits are your answer!

Over 4,000 Zappos reviewers are also on board with these sneakers. One called the style their “go-to shoe for travel,” which it seems Bosworth would agree with. Other reviewers noted how this is the “most comfortable tennis shoe” they’ve ever bought and that their “feet are now happy” since making the switch to Reebok!

These sneakers have a leather upper and a low profile with a classic lace-up closure. You’ll find two rows of perforations on the toe box for breathability and all different Reebok logos on the side, heel and tongue of the shoe. Inside is a molded sock liner for “comfort, cushioning and durability,” while below the footbed is an EVA midsole for bouncy support. On the bottom is a rubber outsole with added texture for traction — perfect for any slippery Venice streets!

Bosworth wore the White/Gum version of these sneakers, which are still available in most sizes on Zappos (for now), but there are seven other variations you can also check out on the same page if you’d prefer a different look. Grab a white version with a white outsole, or maybe one with colorful accents like aqua or blue and pink. There are also a couple of black versions too if that’s your style — or want a few different styles!

Not your style? Shop more from Reebok here and shop all sneakers and athletic shoes available at Zappos here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!