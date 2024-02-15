Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s increasingly hard to focus these days. Every time you turn around, it seems like something requires your immediate attention. Oh, and that’s not to mention distractions in the form of never-ending notifications from group chats, social media and email. It’s never too late to try a natural remedy to redirect your focus!

Many of Us have incorporated vitamins and supplements into our daily routines to help achieve overall wellness goals. From energy-boosting beets to blood sugar-stabilizing protein powder, there’s a helpful product on the market to help. If you’re struggling with staying focused, look to Kate Hudson. The actress-turned-entrepreneur recently launched a collection of powdered supplements to help support various needs, including clarity and concentration.

InBloom Brain Flow Supplement

InBloom Brain Flow Supplement is enriched with lion’s mane mushroom and ashwagandha to support overall brain health. Along with reportedly boosting focus and mental clarity, the gluten-free, non-GMO powder may improve memory and concentration.

Along with a lengthy list of benefits, this supplement is reportedly yummy, courtesy of its cocoa-forward taste. Plus, it’s free of harmful synthetics and refined sugar. Each box comes with 14 single-serve individual pouches.

You can choose the best way to take this clarity-supporting supplement. You can use a frother to whisk it into milk, water or juice — but if you’re not a fan of that, you can blend it into smoothies or mix it into wellness recipes.

If you’re blessed enough to have concentration under control, there may still be an InBloom supplement for you. The beauty aura flavor supports hair skin and nail health, while the essential elements feature daily greens and multivitamins to support overall health. Plus, there’s a green protein flavor that supports lean muscle, boosts circulation and improves digestion. You can snag these supplements online or in-store at Whole Foods!

In a time of constant distractions, many of Us could use a little help staying focused. Kate Hudson’s buzzy new supplement may just be the place to start!

