Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While Hermés Birkin bags may be the ultimate status symbol of the rich and famous in most of the world, the British royals prefer another lesser-known luxury purse brand. Kate Middleton regularly totes around Lalage Beaumont Fonteyn bags, which are handcrafted by Spanish and Italian artisans using traditional techniques.

Related: Taylor Swift Inspired Us to Snag a Sparkly Bag for Party Season Taylor Swift is everywhere. If she’s not landing swoon-worthy headlines about her budding romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, the Grammy winner is releasing chart-topping albums, leading worldwide tours and serving major fashion and beauty inspo while she does it all. The Midnights singer celebrated her 34th birthday in New York City on Wednesday, December […]

The crocodile-print Fonteyn styles that Middleton is known to carry are lined in suede and feature an inside zipper pocket. Plus, each bag comes with a detachable strap to turn it into a crossbody. The quality is undoubtedly high-end, as they’re made with unbridled expertise and care — but dropping thousands of dollars on a purse simply isn’t attainable for many of us.

Luckily, one of our favorite Amazon brands, The Drop, designed an extremely similar croc-embossed purse — the Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag — that is much more affordable than Lalage Beaumont. While the designer purse clocks in at over $1,000, you can get the Amazon look-alike for less than $50!

Get The Drop Women’s Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag for just $37 (originally $43) on Amazon!

Despite having such a low price, The Drop’s Diana bag has a sturdy, stylish design and features little details that make it feel like an expensive piece. For example, it’s lined with a silky material, includes a large internal side pocket and the strong magnetic flap closure ensures all of your belongings will stay securely inside. Additionally, it comes with a removable crossbody strap, giving you more ways to wear and style it.

Beyond the technical design features, we also love the vast color options. Along with 11 croc-embossed hues (which include a vibrant orange and a dark green), this bag also comes in three raffia styles and a smooth, faux-leather lavender.

Over 1,000 shoppers have also given this trendy purse their five-star seal of approval, saying that it’s an instant compliment-getter and that its quality rivals that of high-end designer bags. “I have gotten so many compliments on this purse. It is great for just carrying your essentials. Love that you can use it as a crossbody or carry it by the handle. Very versatile. Great value,” one reviewer raves. They also note that there’s “Not a lot of room inside – but fits small wallet, phone, keys and lipstick.” Another exclaims that this is the type of little handbag that “every woman needs.”

So, while you may not have been born into a royal family, you can still accessorize like a princess by carrying around this gorgeous Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag from The Drop!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 15 Chic Staples From The Drop That Will Elevate Your Wardrobe Without Breaking the Bank It’s no secret we love shopping for fashion at Amazon. Trendy styles at affordable prices? Yes, please! But sometimes we like to step up our game by spending a little extra on luxury pieces from The Drop, Amazon’s exclusive line of curated collections from top influencers. If you want the designer look without the designer […]