While Hermés Birkin bags may be the ultimate status symbol of the rich and famous in most of the world, the British royals prefer another lesser-known luxury purse brand. Kate Middleton regularly totes around Lalage Beaumont Fonteyn bags, which are handcrafted by Spanish and Italian artisans using traditional techniques.
The crocodile-print Fonteyn styles that Middleton is known to carry are lined in suede and feature an inside zipper pocket. Plus, each bag comes with a detachable strap to turn it into a crossbody. The quality is undoubtedly high-end, as they’re made with unbridled expertise and care — but dropping thousands of dollars on a purse simply isn’t attainable for many of us.
Luckily, one of our favorite Amazon brands, The Drop, designed an extremely similar croc-embossed purse — the Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag — that is much more affordable than Lalage Beaumont. While the designer purse clocks in at over $1,000, you can get the Amazon look-alike for less than $50!
Despite having such a low price, The Drop’s Diana bag has a sturdy, stylish design and features little details that make it feel like an expensive piece. For example, it’s lined with a silky material, includes a large internal side pocket and the strong magnetic flap closure ensures all of your belongings will stay securely inside. Additionally, it comes with a removable crossbody strap, giving you more ways to wear and style it.
Beyond the technical design features, we also love the vast color options. Along with 11 croc-embossed hues (which include a vibrant orange and a dark green), this bag also comes in three raffia styles and a smooth, faux-leather lavender.
Over 1,000 shoppers have also given this trendy purse their five-star seal of approval, saying that it’s an instant compliment-getter and that its quality rivals that of high-end designer bags. “I have gotten so many compliments on this purse. It is great for just carrying your essentials. Love that you can use it as a crossbody or carry it by the handle. Very versatile. Great value,” one reviewer raves. They also note that there’s “Not a lot of room inside – but fits small wallet, phone, keys and lipstick.” Another exclaims that this is the type of little handbag that “every woman needs.”
So, while you may not have been born into a royal family, you can still accessorize like a princess by carrying around this gorgeous Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag from The Drop!