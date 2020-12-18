Love Katie Holmes’ $2,495 Cardigan? This Super Similar One Is Just $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Has Katie Holmes been killing it this year, or what? Her outfits have been fire, and her smile has been huge — even when it’s behind a mask. Whether she’s out with new beau Emilio Vitolo Jr. or navigating the city streets with daughter Suri Cruise, the actress is always making an impact on Us with her effortless, elegant outfits and aura!

Recently, Holmes and her daughter were spotted out together, both rocking some blue denim and face masks. It was Holmes’ cardigan, however, that quickly caught our eye. It looked so comfy, stylish and soft. We wanted in. The only issue? When we looked it up, we found that her exact Brunello Cucinelli cardi-coat was $2,945! Eep! Our disappointed mood shifted soon after, however, once we found a similar piece we loved just as much on Amazon — for under $20!

Get the MEROKEETY Striped Knit Cardigan Sweater for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Just like Holmes’ cardi-coat, this Amazon pick has light green and soft white horizontal stripes, dropped shoulders and a relaxed, oversized fit. It’s super soft and warm, and it’s bound to attract compliments and questions on where you bought it. It even takes things up a notch with long bell sleeves and side patch pockets!

Oh, and we’re not done there. This cardigan hits about knee-length to get you that trendy (and cozy) long-line fit and has an open front, so you don’t have to worry about any buttons or zippers. We also love the way the lapels fold over, creating contrast down the length of the placket.

This star-worthy piece can be styled a ton of different ways. You can keep it casual and classic with white sneakers and blue jeans a la Holmes, or you can use it to warm you up the next time you throw on a slinky midi dress or a drapey romper. You can also go full-on lounge and wear it over leggings and a cami. The versatility is upped even further once you realize it’s also available in grey and khaki variations!

Replicating celebrity style isn’t always easy, and it’s certainly not always possible, especially if you’re looking for top-notch quality. We know this is a find we wouldn’t want to miss, and we thought you might feel the same. And hey, $17 for a piece like this? A huge win, even without the star influence!

