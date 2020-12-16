5 Chic Robes Inspired by Nicole Kidman’s Style in ‘The Undoing’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Undoing was the definition of a sudden smash hit. In the blink of an eye, it went from “What’s that show called again?” to “OMG, did you see Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber posting about it?” While we all conjured up theories regarding the whole “whodunit” aspect of the show and were floored over and over again by the stunning acting and heart-pounding suspense, that wasn’t all that impressed Us. We need to talk about Nicole Kidman’s wardrobe!

House robes and bathrobes really became a staple in everyone’s wardrobe this year, but Kidman’s character, Grace Fraser, gave them a whole new life. From silky house robes to robe-like coats, she inspired us to find some fabulous versions of our own!

This Silky House Robe

Similar in style to the one Kidman wore in The Undoing, this silky robe looks and feels luxurious. Its kimono-inspired design is simply gorgeous, and the peacock and floral print is a masterpiece!

Get the BABEYOND Kimono Robe for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Green Housecoat

Kidman’s green coat may have been quite divisive on the show, but this versatile piece is a sure winner. Keep it zipped up to rock it as a nightgown, or unzip it for a robe approach. Add some real clothes underneath and you have a green coat of your own you can wear out!

Get the Ekouaer Zipper Robe starting at just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Red Velvet Robe

Remember the one coat Kidman wore that was pretty much just a red velvet robe? This one is super similar. We know we wouldn’t want to take it off just because we had to leave the house!

Get the PRODESIGN Long Velvet Robe for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Champagne Floral Robe

With such similar colors and elegant vibes to one of Kidman’s other famous belted coats in the show, this champagne-colored robe is like a breath of fresh, silky-smooth air!

Get the Season Dressing Floral Satin Kimono Robe starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Flannel Robe

Kidman wore black and white plaid, so we’re wearing black and white plaid. This flannel robe is so comfy and warm for wintertime, and it manages to be pretty darn stylish too!

Get the Leveret Flannel Robe for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for another style? Check out more robes here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!