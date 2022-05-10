Katie Holmes Is Bringing Back Hook-and-Loop Sneakers: 5 Pairs Like Hers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are tons of things we miss about being a kid. Saturday morning cartoons, not having to do our own laundry, having cannonball contests at the pool — the good old days. You know what else we miss? Hook-and-loop sneakers (a.k.a. Velcro sneakers). So easy, so breezy, so retro!

You’re expected to switch to laces as you get older, but when you’re on the go, they can be a pain. That’s why we’re so grateful for celebs like Katie Holmes who are bringing hook-and-loop sneakers back into style — for adults! She’s been spotted wearing her white leather pair numerous times this spring already while out in New York. Of course, her Acne Studios pair costs a hefty $390. But that’s okay! There are plenty of similar, more affordable options out there. Scroll down to shop five pairs we love from other brands!

New Balance

If we’re throwing it back, we might as well stick with a brand like New Balance! These sneakers are made of white leather like Holmes’ and feature two straps like hers as well. They have a fairly streamlined look, which is great for pairing with pants or dresses, and we love the details like the comfort collar!

Get the New Balance 813 V1 Hook and Loop Walking Shoe for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Everlane

If you’re looking for something sleek and timeless, you can never go wrong with Everlane. Shoppers say these sneakers are “immediately comfortable,” and actually love how the straps make them unique. We can 100% see you snatching up some compliments in a pair of these kicks!

Get the ReLeather Velcro Court Sneaker for just $110 at Everlane!

Propét

Want to combine trends? Go for this chunky-sole leather sneaker and its hook-and-loop straps! This is our pick for if you prefer that dad sneaker look — and the comfort of the style. This pair even has a gel insert in the heel!

Get the Propét Stability Walker Strap Shoe for just $81 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Gola

How about a dash of color? These sneakers come in white, but you can grab them with contrasting blue, green or red and navy details. Shoppers are calling this style a “great laid-back sneaker” and they love the “retro look”!

Get the Gola Coaster Velcro for just $70 at Zappos!

Reebok

Looking for some major cushioning and support? These shoes have a MemoryTech foam sockliner, a beveled heel and a cushioned foam midsole. Grab them in white to match up with Holmes, but you could also nab a pair in black for a different type of vibe!

Get the Reebok Work N Cushion Walking Shoe for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

