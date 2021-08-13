Katie Thurston Wore This Superga Sneaker on ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

This past season of The Bachelorette was a total whirlwind. The heartbreak, makeouts, meme-able expressions, fights and confessions all had Us on the edge of our seat. It was the fashion, though, that really captured our attention. Katie Thurston had some super memorable outfits over her season, from that night one coral stunner to her deep green proposal look. That gown, however, wasn’t the only thing to catch our eye during the finale!

Earlier in the episode as Thurston went on her first-and-only Fantasy Suite date with now-fiancé Blake Moynes, she rocked some cute casual looks as well. Her white sneakers were an instant favorite, and we were thrilled to find them still available at Zappos!

Get the Superga 2843 Club S Full Comfortleather sneakers for just $99 at Zappos with free shipping!

Thurston showed up to the date wearing these sneakers with a pink top and skinny jeans, keeping them on as she changed to a sports bra and overalls (seen here) for some messy and flirty playtime with paint. Not everything a Bachelorette lead wears is always in our budget, but these shoes being under $100 is a huge win!

These sneakers have a low profile with a classic lace-up style, though the laces are dressed up by a tightly-scalloped trim surrounding them, providing a unique and distinguishable accent. The upper of the shoes is a leather and textile mix, and in back, you’ll find a subtly embossed logo patch at the heel. You’ll also notice some cute perforations at the sides for extra breathability!

These sneakers are lightly padded inside for comfort and have a flexible midsole with a one-inch platform for a slight height boost. On the bottom, you’ll find a textured rubber outsole for traction — definitely a good thing to have when you’re playing with wet paint on a date that’s about to change your life forever! Or, you know, for when it’s raining out and you need to run to your car.

Thurston isn’t the only famous fashion icon to rock Superga sneakers. Duchess Kate is a big fan of the brand, as is Hailey Bieber, who recently teamed up with them. A few other celebs we’ve spotted rocking Superga sneakers include Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, Ana de Armas and other Bachelor Nation faves like Bri Springs and Lauren Bushnell.

Ready to join the Superga fan club with your own pair of these comfy white sneakers? Grab your size before it’s gone!

Not your style? Shop more from Superga here and see more sneakers and athletic shoes available at Zappos here!

