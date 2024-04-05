Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you watch American Idol, you know the whole crew, including 24 contestants, has been doing some traveling lately. Host Ryan Seacrest and judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry are currently enjoying luaus and coconuts as contestants prepare to sing on the beautiful shores of Hawaii. Doesn’t sound like a bad gig to Us!

We know American Idol is about the singers, but we can’t help but obsess over Katy Perry’s outfit. Not only is it tropical, but it’s perfect for spring and summer! After doing some research, it turns out the dress might be a tad pricey — $1,598 to be exact. As much as we love her outfit, we know we probably shouldn’t spend a month’s worth of rent on a single garment.

Luckily, we found a dress that looks strikingly similar. The best part? It’s 0.9% of the price, and you can barely tell the difference! This dress has the same vibrant yellow-green hue, strapless design, fitted waistline and stretchy fabric as Katy’s Cult Gaia one. 100% polyester material keeps it lightweight, airy and skin-friendly, ideal for spring weather and mid-summer heat alike!

Strapless dresses can be a gamble sometimes, but the back of this dress has a decorative lace-up style that secures it in place…so no, you don’t have to worry about the dress sliding down! The laces are placed low, yielding a backless design that shows off your back and shoulders. Get ready for the compliments!

A bodycon fit and maxi length flatter any body type by hugging the right places and lengthening the legs. This will become the most flattering frock you own! Even if you’re not considered “tall”, the dress will surely give you an extra inch or two.

Related: Get Ahead of Mother's Day With The 25 Best Gifts for Every Price Point Mother’s Day isn’t coming up coming up, but it’s coming up! We’ve got a little over five weeks until we get to celebrate all of the wonderful mothers out there — it seems far away now, but it’ll creep up quickly! If you’ve typically gift shopped last minute, let this be your year to finally […]

If you want even more height, try wearing this dress with a pair of heels and dangle earrings. It makes for the perfect out-to-dinner, office party or wedding guest outfit (or all of the above!). You can also dress it down with sandals for a beachy, California-looking flair.

We love the bright yellow color, but you can also get this style dress in dozens of other colors — we can’t guarantee that you’ll look like Katy Perry though!

Get the Faretumiya Chic Tube Maxi Dress for $14 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other favorite yellow-green dresses: