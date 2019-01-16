This Classic Favorite Sneaker Is on Sale and Has Over 1,000 Reviews

We have a secret. Shh — we have to be extra sneaky here. Or should we say “sneakery”? Oh, forget it. There is no need to sneak around with this incredible deal; we’re shouting it from the rooftops! The classic sneaker of all classic sneakers is on sale and we’re snatching every color we can.

That’s right, the signature Champion Keds Canvas CVO sneakers are on sale for $40 at Zappos! Being the ultimate timeless shoes that go with everything, these Keds are basically the shoe version of a little black dress, but they come in way more colors. You win some, you win some! That’s the phrase, right? It is now.

See it: Pick up the Champion Keds Canvas CVO sneakers (originally $45) for $40 at Zappos.

We know we can never go wrong with Keds. Whether we’re taking a cue from Taylor Swift and pairing them with a fluttery skirt, or maybe Allison Williams modeling them in light-wash cut-off jeans, we know our sneakers will always be in style. Black tights? Chunky socks? No socks? These sneakers will work with our outfit no matter what. Something wonderfully unique about these shoes is their ability to both serve as a main attraction in our outfits and as a subtle trick pull a look together. It’s all up to Us, and we want it that way. “Tell me why,” you say? We’d be glad to!

One excited shopper pointed out that they’ve been wearing Keds Champions for over three decades and love that the quality and style have never taken a dip. With over 1,000 reviews on Zappos, it’s guaranteed that many other shoppers feel the exact same way, regardless of age. That’s one of our favorite things about the Champions: They’re ageless in both style and who can rock them! You get a pair, Grandma gets a pair, your BFF gets a pair, and hey, don’t forget about Us! We want a pair too!

Apart from the versatile look of Keds, sneaker-wearers everywhere (that’s a lot of people!) also swear by their comfort level and durability. This sneaker has been around for over 100 years and “has been re-engineered with subtle changes” along the way to maintain their status as one of the best. Some of their wonderful features? We love the breathable canvas and fabric linings. They keep us looking and feeling cool in the warmer weather. The comfort doesn’t stop there. The flexible rubber outsole allows for some wiggle room, and the cushioned Ortholite insole provides extra support, a must for any sneaker we actually want to walk in! Let’s kill that step count in style!

The Keds Champions are currently available in six must-have colors. Full Black is as it sounds, with the textured rubber lining and the laces both matching the black canvas. The only real bit of color is the royal blue Keds label on the heel, a feature on every version. Everyone needs a simple black sneaker, so look no further than the Full Black Champions! Except at the other colors — definitely look at those, too.

Black Canvas is a slight variation on the Full Black, with white laces, white stitching and a white rubber lining. Graphite is a slate gray shade featuring the same white detailing as Black Canvas. These two shades grab attention without saying, “Hey, look at me!” and we approve of that. Prefer all white for even more of a pop? Go for the White Canvas shade instead. Stick with this clean and sleek look or take some colorful laces or maybe a colorful marker to the canvas and go to town!

Navy Canvas is a gorgeous deep blue and it also features white detailing via the laces, stitches and rubber lining. The brightest of all of the shades (aside from White Canvas) is easily Ribbon Red. This shade features the same white features as Navy Canvas, but the canvas is more of a muted fire engine red. We have the perfect lipstick to go with that, of course.

Who’s excited to pick up a pair or two or three? We are! We wear Champions, we are champions. It’s as simple as that, and we love all of the sophisticated simplicity we can get. That probably explains our obsession with these sneakers. There is nothing like kicking it with a pair of Keds, after all.

See it: Pick up the Champion Keds Canvas CVO sneakers (originally $45) for $40 at Zappos. Not your style? Check out other great sneakers from Zappos here.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!