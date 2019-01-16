These Leggings Have So Many Reviews and Look Like Dress Pants

Everyone has a favorite pair of black leggings. They are a staple in every wardrobe and they’re always there for us when we need them, sort of like an old friend we can call up when we need some comforting. But some pairs have so much more to them than that, and that’s easy to see when they have almost 1,000 reviews (and counting)!

The Two by Vince Camuto Seamed Black Leggings are something special. Sometimes, coffee isn’t enough to wake Us up in the morning, and we just can’t fathom getting dressed up and dealing with the discomfort of jeans or dress pants digging into our sides all day. That’s where these lifesavers come in.

See It: Grab the Two by Vince Camuto Seamed Back Leggings for $49 at Nordstrom.

These “Two” leggings make it so easy to create a look that says, “Why, yes, I am extremely put together,” because with these leggings, we are! Even if we’re secretly ready to hop back into bed because we’re so cozy. “Real pants,” beware, because these leggings are taking Us to the next level and it all starts with the seams.

One of our favorite aspects of these leggings is the seams that run down the backs of the legs from the waist to the hem. They create a flattering, elongating effect, spotlighting the sleek fit. This unique touch turns “lazy” into “luxury” in a snap. Yes, we are obsessed.

These leggings are so good that many shoppers are doubling up! They are called “Two,” after all. One reviewer said these are the best leggings ever and admitted to owning a second pair while others commented on the quality, calling it “top of the line.” And their versatility? Top notch. They’re great for travel because of the thicker material, but they’re lightweight enough to not hold Us back if we’re on the go. The elastic waistband ensures that wherever we are, whatever we’re doing, we’re snug and relaxed.

A big part of being relaxed in leggings means not worrying about showing any extra skin through the fabric! We’ve all been there, so we understand, and we have learned. Basically, we came, we saw too much, we conquered. One shopper gushed that these leggings are thick enough not to reveal too much, which alleviates any of our concerns. Nothing to hold you back from a good, old-fashioned “bend and snap” here!

Another shopper said they ended up wearing them so often that they needed another pair, echoing many shoppers’ thoughts of experiencing the magic in real life and wanting more. The coziness of pajamas plus the sophistication of dress pants? Count Us in. Everyone loves a great all-in-one product, and these leggings are it.

We’re already imagining the endless options for tops, shoes and accessories to go with our favorite new leggings. For the office, we love the idea of throwing on a sleek blazer like this to play with textures while still rocking a professional and successful vibe. Going to the movies? This adorable sweater won’t only keep us comfy, but it’ll totally accentuate the seams of the leggings! Either look would also pair perfectly with a cute bootie. Keeping it more casual with a T-shirt? We can totally envision wedge sneakers as the finishing touch and are already planning a day to make that outfit happen. Brunch, anyone?

Vince Camuto promises “high-quality products at a great value,” and these leggings fit that mold effortlessly. They will get a lot of wear, but no need to worry about wearing them out. They were made to last through multiple washes and multiple seasons. These are no one-hit-wonder! Feel free to slip them on when in need of a trustworthy pal who’s sure to pick you up, no matter the situation. We can’t believe how much time we wasted in the past wearing loose-fitting leggings that fell down our waists and had the nerve to fall apart after one simple spin around the washing machine. We are totally done living that life!

While the “Two” leggings come in a variety of sizes, shoppers should take note that the regular fit runs a bit large and it might be best to size down! The petite version is true to size and comes in the same deep Rich Black shade. We can’t wait to further incorporate these into our wardrobes. Just don’t call Us out if we start wearing them every day, okay?

See It: Grab the Two by Vince Camuto Seamed Back Leggings for $49 at Nordstrom. Not your style? Check out more leggings available at Nordstrom!

