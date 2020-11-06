Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As much as we love sweater weather, we’re equally as excited by sweatshirt season. It really doesn’t get any comfier than a crew neck, and styling-wise, they’re timeless and so versatile, even compared to their hoodie counterparts. They’re loungewear, they’re streetwear, they’re even celeb favorites!

One recent crew neck sighting we noted was on none other than Kelly Ripa. The talk show host extraordinaire stepped out on a rainy day in NYC in black leggings, white converse, a black face mask and a crew neck sweatshirt with “FAUCI” printed across the chest to show support for Dr. Anthony Fauci. Now this is how you make a fashion statement! We knew many shoppers would want to replicate the look, so we found an extremely similar piece on Amazon — and it’s barely over $30!

Get the Team Fauci I Love Science 2020 Gift for just $31 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

While Ripa’s sweatshirt was white and red, this version we love is heather grey and black, but apart from the color variation, they’re practically identical — and hey, who doesn’t love a grey crew neck? This one is a number one new release on Amazon, so it’s clearly gaining fans fast!

This sweatshirt comes in unisex sizes and is made of a super soft cotton blend, so basically every Fauci fan will love it, and there’s a good chance it will become their new most-worn piece!

If you were hoping for a more unique but fool-proof holiday gift this year, this is it. This is your sign! If you have a friend who’s a big Fauci supporter, they’ll love this sweatshirt. If you have a friend who’s extremely into science while you’re more of a casual fan, you can’t miss with this gift. Why browse through beakers and microscope models you can’t tell the difference between when you can go the cute, comfy route instead?

Of course, if you’re a fan, there’s no reason not to gift this crew neck to yourself as well, or send a friend this article with a little “hint, hint” or “nudge, nudge.” Wish list, complete!

