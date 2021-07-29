Kendall Jenner’s Crocs Are Secretly an Amazon Bestseller

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Crocs are really that shoe. They made their debut back in 2002 and were quick to make waves. Some people loved them, some people hated them — but they were everywhere. They never really disappeared, but this year, they’re still managing to come back in a big way. They’re the It Shoe of the moment — a must for a fashionista!

That’s why it’s no surprise that even global supermodels like Kendall Jenner are being photographed wearing Crocs clogs. Just the other day, she was spotted wearing a pair in Beverly Hills, CA, and we were so excited to find the exact shoes on Amazon!

Get the Crocs Classic Realtree Clog starting at just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Jenner had the perfect model-off-duty look, rocking her Crocs with an oversized crew neck, grey sweatpants and a soft face mask from sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims line. Her Crocs Realtree Clogs are actually a number one bestseller on Amazon! If you’re a camo fan — and a comfort fan — these are the shoes for you.

We’re talking very realistic camo here too. Both the Khaki and Walnut variations stick with classic camo earth tones, but they step things up with images of leaves, blades of grass, tree bark, etc.!

If you haven’t tried Crocs clogs before, prepare your feet for a treat. They’re ultra lightweight, and their foam footbeds are all about comfort, all day long. They’re flexible and easy to clean too — though you probably won’t need to clean these camo ones too often, considering the nature of the print!

These Realtree Clogs also have ventilation ports for major breathability, plus a strap around the heel to keep themselves securely on your feet. You’ll stay secure on your feet too, thanks to the textured outsole, incorporated to provide traction!

Some people think this style of Crocs is so comfortable that they’ll even wear theirs to bed. It might sound unbelievable at first, but the only way to really know is to try them out for yourself. If Jenner chooses to wear them out of basically any shoe in the world, you know there must be something special about them!

