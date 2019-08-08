



Summer is all about living easy and what’s the best way we can reflect that vibe in our wardrobes? We can invest in versatile pieces or multitasking products that can be used more than one way. Whether that’s a comfy-chic shoe that’s perfect for work as well as the weekend or a foundation with built-in sun protection, we’re always championing the two-in-one!

Want to know the one article of clothing that we never saw as versatile? Our swimsuits. Typically, we reserve our swimwear exclusively for the beach, pool or backyard but not anymore! The right bathing suit is an easy and suitable alternative for our beloved bodysuits. When was the last time a bodysuit was also beach-approved? Never! That’s why we’re highly recommending putting this flattering one-piece in your shopping cart ASAP!

The Kendall + Kylie Low Back 1 Piece Swimsuit is one-stop-shop for warm weather dressing since it’s as fashionable as our favorite bodysuit and an ultra-flattering swimwear option all in one.

We’re seriously swooning over this swimsuit! With eight sensational shades available including black, white, green, red, neon pink, neon yellow, camo green and camo yellow, there is no wrong way to go here. We’d highly recommend one of the solid colors such as the black or white options when looking for the most versatile of them all. Both will easily work with any pair of jeans or shorts when styling on the spot. But let’s be clear, those aren’t the only two here. All of the other prints and fun pops of colors will work as amazing as ever too.

Aside from the shades, we are also loving the simple silhouette this one-piece offers. Between the scoop top in the front and low scooped cut in the back, it’s perfect to show some skin without showing too much. We love how the cut will be appropriate whether we’re vacationing with our families or having a much-needed vacation. The thick straps are great when we’re looking for a supportive fit that will keep things in place comfortably.

Honestly, the second anyone steps into this swimsuit, they will be giving off that cool-girl, minimalistic vibe that we’re always looking to achieve. You know, the one that Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner always seem to nail? Well, now we can too in a suit designed specifically by the cool sister duo.

The beauty of this swimsuit is that it can be styled a dozen different ways and look brand-new in seconds! Sure, our go-to summer look would be with any pair of shorts and straw tote as we’re heading off to the beach or to the pool. But, we’re also loving the idea of throwing a dress over it, too!

As endless as the warm weather styles are, the same can be said when the chillier temperatures roll on in. We can easily pair this under any cardigan on any day of the week. It will easily substitute the bodysuit we were going to wear with our favorite jeans and be a bit more on the fashion-forward side too. If you’re looking for a flattering one-piece to finish off summer and beyond, this swimsuit is the ultimate piece we all need!

