This Silky Dress Will Have You Looking and Feeling Like Royalty





We often find ourselves falling into a pattern when it comes to clothes shopping. We promise ourselves we’re going to experiment outside of the box, leaving our comfort zone to try out new colors, silhouettes and trends, but then when it comes time to actually buy, we default back to our basics and end up with basically 20 of the same piece!

We finally found the dress that’s going the break that pattern for us. It’s undeniable. We’d never look at it and think, “Hm, does it come in another color?” or “Maybe next time.” We don’t want one thread changed on this fan-favorite beauty, and we need it now!

See it: Get the Lovers + Friends Ivy Dress for just $169 at Revolve!

The Ivy Dress by Lovers + Friends is a once-in-a-lifetime piece. We’re not just going to spot a dress like this any time we leave the house, like we would with a pair of jeans or a plain white T-shirt. It’s a standout among standouts and its royalty-inspired emerald green color is flattering on literally any skin tone — it’s insane!

Shoppers love the “stunning color,” of course, but also the “beautiful,” silky fabric and how it drapes effortlessly for a fit that’s “so flattering” and comfortable! They’re “obsessed,” and we don’t have to ask why. Just look at it! Don’t be surprised if you’re caught staring, though!

This minidress has a fit-and-flare silhouette with a hem that hits at the upper thigh, the lightly ruffled skirt swaying fabulously with every step or twirl. Back up top, we’ll find a plunging V-neckline that’s just dripping with class. Just below is the tie at the natural waist, matching the fabric of the dress. We can tie it into an adorable bow that not only cinches our waist, but adds a sense of whimsy to this elegant piece!

This dress is fully lined, so we won’t need an extra layer underneath, and has elasticized arm openings for an easy on and off. This also helps to maintain the shape of the bishop-style sleeve we can’t get enough of. Also making this dress easier to put on and take off is the hidden zipper down the center of the back!

That’s not all we love about this Ivy Dress. Ultimately, it’s not just about looking at it, but wearing it! So how would we wear it? Because it’s short but has long sleeves, and because the emerald green shade fits every season, we plan to wear this dress all year round. In the winter, we’ll slip on a pair of tights and some leather ankle booties, while in warmer weather, we’ll grab a pair of strappy sandals!

If we’re attending a wedding or a romantic date night, a pair of stilettos will seriously shoot our legs up to the sky. Combined with the high waist and short skirt, they’ll go on for miles! Don’t forget a clutch to match the shoes and some sparkly jewelry. That neckline is made to frame the chain of a long necklace!

Lovers + Friends creates pieces “inspired by the laid-back Los Angeles lifestyle,” and this dress encapsulates that essence and infuses it with sophistication and a rare, inexplicable magic we’ll only truly understand once we try it on for ourselves. Nowhere to wear it to? Create an occasion! This dress will seriously inspire you!

