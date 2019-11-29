The Faux-Fur Coat You Need This Winter at the Best Black Friday Price!





Black Friday 2019 is here and it’s ready to rock our world! We know we’re certainly ready to be rocked. Who wouldn’t be with such incredible deals calling our names? First things first — we need to stock up on winter essentials. The cold weather is just getting started! That means faux-fur coats — ones that are now 50% off, obviously!

Macy’s is never one to be shy with its deals, and Black Friday is no exception. The sales are amazing — and the best part is, the faux-fur coat we’ve been eyeing is on major sale. It’s finally under $100. In fact, it’s under $90. Actually, it’s now under $80 — but only for a few days!

Get the Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur Coat (originally $150) for just $75 at Macy’s! Sale ends November 30, 2019.

This Kenneth Cole coat is a little bit of boho-chic, a little bit of high-class sophistication and a whole lot of everything we’ve ever wanted. So many shoppers in the reviews agree, calling it “absolutely the best purchase ever.” They say it’s “very flattering” and “simply fabulous,” loving how it’s “dressy enough that [they] can wear it with a nice holiday dress.” They “couldn’t be happier” with the “stunning lining” and feather-like weight, naming it a perfect, cozy companion for the fall and winter!

This coat has an entirely faux-fur outer shell. This material is warm and silky-soft, so much so that you’ll never want to take it off. It has a stand collar and front snap-button closures, and its hem hits below the hips. You need to check out the inside too for the best surprise ever: a leopard-print lining!

Get the Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur Coat (originally $150) for just $75 at Macy’s! Sale ends November 30, 2019.

This coat is currently available in three shades. There’s the ever-classy Black, the neutral, wintry Ivory and the slightly blushing Truffle. Have more than one favorite? Not a problem, since you can currently snatch up two for the price of one!

We can’t wait to put together our holiday outfit with this coat topping it all off like a shining star on a tree. This coat, a fitted, ruched sweaterdress, a sparkly necklace, heeled booties and the most fiery red lip on the planet — okay, this outfit is basically holiday miracle status, but only if we can grab this coat while it’s still on sale!

Get the Kenneth Cole Faux-Fur Coat (originally $150) for just $75 at Macy’s! Sale ends November 30, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more from Kenneth Cole here and other faux-fur coats available at Macy’s here!

Want to shop more Black Friday deals? Check out three of our favorites below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!