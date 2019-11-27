The Best Black Friday Deal on These Chic Michael Kors Leather Booties





Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale is here with up to 50% savings for some major Black Friday fun. We’re closing out 2019 by taking advantage of all the best deals — especially when it comes to designer shoes, and we’re talking leather, leather, leather! We’re shopping only the highest quality picks at only the lowest prices!

Take these Michael Kors heeled booties. They’re 60% off right now, which means we’re saving over $100 on them. That’s just wild. And, on top of that, Nordstrom is also treating us with extra offers during this sale. We can earn up to $100 in rewards! Spend $125 to get a $25 promotional card, spend $250 to get a $50 promotional card and spend $400 to get that full $100 promotional card. Okay, that’s it. We need to start shopping now!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Alane Open Toe Bootie (originally $185) for just $74 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

These MK Alane booties have earned only five-star ratings thus far — making them instant fan favorites. Shoppers say they’re “just stunning” and “perfect in every way,” also pointing out their “very high-quality” construction. One thing that especially impressed Us was that every single reviewer mentioned how comfortable these shoes were and how they weren’t painful to wear at all, even with the high heel. Now we truly understand why they’re being called “look good, feel good” shoes!

These booties have a smooth leather upper with a peep toe so you can show off your holiday pedicure. Take a look at the back of the upper though, because that’s where the hottest accent is — an embossed snakeskin pattern! This pattern works its way down the back of the 4-inch stiletto heel as well, bringing the look together and hitting that sweet spot between elegant and edgy!

These boots also have a side zip closure for an easy on and off, a cushioned footbed and inner lining for extra comfort and a rubber sole to keep us on our feet. They’re currently available in two colors: Brandy Nappa/Snake Print and Black Nappa/Snake Print. The black version is selling fast, so this is not the time to take your time!

These Michael Kors boots “make even the most basic outfit seem completely thought out,” so what are you waiting for? They’re under $75! Let’s do this!

