Rock Your Fall Finest in This Kenneth Cole Faux Fur Jacket — Now on Sale!





Fur has always been a trend — but never has it been so accessible to everyone. That’s thanks to the development of incredibly chic faux fur that we’ve seen pop up in stores over the past decade or so. Not only are these faux furs vegan-friendly, they’re also so much more affordable!

Just because something is more cost-conscious doesn’t mean it has to look cheap, and that’s what we love about the faux fur pieces that we’ve been seeing lately. They look as luxe as the real thing — just like this Kenneth Cole number that caught our eye!

Get the Kenneth Cole New York Textured Faux Fur Coat (originally $150) on sale for just $100, available from Nordstrom!

You’ll surely be a fall fashion showstopper after you hit the streets in this Kenneth Cole New York Textured Faux Fur Coat. Some of these jackets look and feel so realistic that people probably won’t even be able to tell that it’s not real. But actually, it’s preferred to go faux these days, with many top brands like Gucci banning fur from their catwalks!

This jacket is glamorous, chic and cool all wrapped into one. It features wide lapels that sit nicely against the shoulders, and the hem hits right at the mid-thigh section of the leg. Oh, have we mentioned that this jacket is also on sale? You can score it for 33% off its original price — that saves you a total of $50!

The faux fur on this Kenneth Cole jacket is actually very unique. The textured conditioning makes it look ultra modern and stand out against other designs. The rest of it is designed in a perfectly classic fashion. There’s a single button closure at the top which gives this coat an open feel — and there are two front pockets on either side of it. It’s fully linked and comes in two classic colors — black and truffle brown.

This coat could make a pair of sweatpants look fabulous instantly. It’s the easiest way to add a touch of glamour to any outfit — though we’d definitely say that it adds way more than just a touch. Shoppers love the extra dramatic flair that this jacket gives them. One reviewer said that they’re excited to sport this coat “on nights out” and another said that they’ve “already received many compliments” while wearing it.

The brand recommends that you size down in this coat as it can run large, but if you’re okay with rocking an oversized look, feel free to order it in your usual size. We’re incredibly excited to rock this Kenneth Cole faux fur coat with literally every outfit throughout the season!

