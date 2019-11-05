The Amethyst Face Roller Reese Witherspoon and So Many Other Celebs Love





Face rollers have basically become an essential for every beauty routine over the last couple of years. We all know about the classic jade versions and even the rose quartz spinoffs, but you know Us — we want to go deeper. We want a more advanced tool that will do it all — and we want more crystal choices!

We know we can always count on Nurse Jamie to provide exactly the skincare solutions we’re looking for, and this time is no exception. This face roller not only harnesses the power of amethyst, but the power of, well, power. It vibrates! No wonder huge name celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, can’t get enough!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nurse Jamie 💉 (@nursejamiela) on Oct 9, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

Get the Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller for just $95 at Dermstore!

In a video of herself using the tool, Witherspoon spoke of her love for it. “It feels so good,” she said. “I do it in the morning too.” She even spoke about just one of its many benefits, saying, “It helps me get rid of the dark circles in the morning.” Others who have recently posted videos of themselves using this NuVibe? The ageless Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child and High School Musical sweetheart Ashley Tisdale!

This handheld device is so easy to use but has so many potential benefits. Just give it a twist and the soothing sonic vibrations will begin — at 6,000 pulses per minute! This vibration may stimulate the skin, and the relaxing massage it offers is more than a regular roller or our fingers can create on their own.

Get the Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller for just $95 at Dermstore!

As we lift and contour our skin with the smooth, amethyst massage stone, we may notice a temporary reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as puffiness. That doesn’t mean there are no long-term benefits though. This tool may enhance the efficacy of our other skincare products too, activating their powers to full capacity for a youthful radiance that lasts and lasts!

Paying under $100 (just once!) for a spa-like experience that we can recreate over and over without even leaving our home is the best form of self-care — internally and externally. Amethysts are known to be healing stones, so while our skin improves, our soul may reap the benefits as well, finding emotional peace!

To give yourself a massage with this Beauty Roller, just press and glide the tool around the eyes, nose, mouth, cheeks, jawline and neck. Feel free to concentrate in one area, teetering the device back and forth until any remaining tension is relieved. Voila! Repeat as often as you’d like, whether at home or on the go!

Get the Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller for just $95 at Dermstore!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Nurse Jamie here and other professional tools and devices available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!