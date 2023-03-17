Cut Your Blow Dry Time in Half With This Hair Priming and Detangling Spray

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It doesn’t matter if you have super fine or thick hair — when it comes to the amount of time it takes to style your locks, it’s always takes longer than you would like. Who can relate? Anything that can make our lives easier and cut the time down is something we’re willing to try.

Right now, there’s an incredibly popular blow dry spray which may potentially nix the exertion required to dry hair by a whopping 50%! We honestly didn’t believe a spray could actually make blow drying faster — because if anything, using a moisturizing product typically weighs hair down and makes it even more difficult to dry. But according to reviewers, that’s not that case with this miracle product!

Get the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

You can detangle, prime and moisturize your hair with this Kenra blow dry spray, and it’s one of the best blow-drying products shoppers have used. Not only does it accomplish all of the tasks we just mentioned, it also helps eliminate frizz and flyaways plus protects your hair from humidity. Did we also note it functions as a heat protectant? We honestly don’t know what this affordable hair treatment can’t do!

Yes, any product can claim that it will cut your hair drying time in half, but the best place to verify this assertion is by scoping out the reviews. We did the research and shoppers say their hair is fully dry in approximately 15 minutes, which is truly impressive. The actual amount of minutes you spend using the blow dryer will depend on your hair type, but the overall consensus is that this primer is bound to give you precious time back. Not only will using a blow dryer less provide Us with more wiggle room in our schedule, it will also minimize the hot tool heat we impart on our follicles. We don’t need more damage, so we’re totally on board with adding this to our daily haircare routine!

