Kenya Moore Wore a Duster Cardigan to ‘DWTS’ — We Found a Similar Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The current season of Dancing With The Stars has been one of the most highly-anticipated cycles to date thanks to its incredible cast, which includes Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore! The 50-year-old beauty is no stranger to the spotlight — she’s a former Miss USA title holder and has appeared in countless TV shows, music videos and modeling campaigns. But this latest gig might be her most rewarding one yet!

She’s clearly taking the competition show seriously and putting in hard work at the dance studio. In true Kenya Moore fashion, she always makes sure she looks “Gone With the Wind fabulous” at all times — even when she’s training before a performance. We just spotted her leaving one of her sessions with partner Brandon Armstrong in a dramatic maxi cardigan that we instantly fell in love with!

Get the Isaac Liev Women’s Maxi Cardigan for prices starting at just $22, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

The casually chic and cozy look Moore was seen wearing was rounded off with an ultra-long pinky nude cardigan. We adore how she matched the sweater with the nude shade of the rest of her look, and we instantly wanted to channel the vibe. One of our favorite places to search for fall fashion staples is Amazon, and we scored exactly what we were looking for with this sweater from Isaac Liev!

The key feature we focused on while searching for our own version of this sweater was the length. While many maxi sweaters are long, the hem might only reach down to the calf area. We were so happy that we were able to find a similar open-front cardigan that practically reaches the floor when you wear it — exactly like Moore’s duster!

Get the Isaac Liev Women’s Maxi Cardigan for prices starting at just $22, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

The color of our sweater is a contrast to the one the DWTS star wore, but every other detail is practically identical. This is a lightweight sweater that you can throw on over any type of outfit — be it comfy sweats, leggings or elegant cocktail dress! This luxe-looking knit is ideal for the start of fall while it’s not too chilly outside just yet, and will surely come in handy when lounging around at home. Obsessed!

See it: Get the Isaac Liev Women’s Maxi Cardigan for prices starting at just $22, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Isaac Liev and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!