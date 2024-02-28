Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hair loss is frustrating and can be an emotionally taxing experience, to say the least — and unfortunately, it can happen to anyone. Whether you’re pushing 50 or just passed 25, thinning hair can occur as a result of diet, stress, hormonal changes and — you guessed it — genetics. There’s only so much you can do when genetics are involved; even if you eat right, maintain a healthy lifestyle, comb gently and do everything in your power to prevent the loss, it may come to no avail.

Is your situation hopeless? Absolutely not! While it may seem like it at the moment, know that there are topical solutions specifically designed to treat hair loss by helping it regrow and thicken. Not all of these products are created equal, however, so we turned to Amazon for some help finding a good one. This treatment is said to provide long-term hair regrowth; in other words, it’s a long-term solution to your confidence-crushing issue. We’re intrigued!

Minoxidil is the star ingredient in this formula. Fun fact: minoxidil is the only FDA-approved over-the-counter topical ingredient known to treat hair loss. While some formulas have a 5% concentration, this one contains a 2% concentration. A 2% concentration is associated with fewer side effects than the 5% ones and is reportedly just as effective for regrowing and thickening hair. This formula gets to the root (pun intended) of hair loss, stimulating and reactivating hair follicles on your scalp.

But even if you have a great formula, improper application can foil your entire regrowth plan. Luckily, the Keranique bottle comes with a patented precision sprayer to ensure you’re spraying the areas you actually want to spray. It allows you to be exact — because why target an area that is already full and luscious?

Users started to see noticeably thicker, fuller hair in just a few months. This product is actually step two in the Keranique System, which includes a cleansing and nourishing shampoo and conditioner (step one) and a reparative treatment spray (step three). You just might want to check out the whole system! According to a study done by the brand, 100% of study participants who used the Keranique System for 32 weeks agreed that they regrew hair, while 98% agreed that it gave them thicker hair.

To apply, make sure your hair is completely dry, then spray onto the trouble areas of your scalp. Allow it to dry for a few minutes and you’re good to go! Using this twice a day is reportedly sufficient to see results. Reviewers love how strong their new hair feels and how quickly the product begins to work. Many are ordering second (or third) bottles!

